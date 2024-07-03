Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹157.69
Prev. Close₹153.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹603.19
Day's High₹157.69
Day's Low₹150.27
52 Week's High₹174.7
52 Week's Low₹30.3
Book Value₹5.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,050.99
P/E173.98
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.4
13.4
13.4
8.38
Preference Capital
19.93
0
0
0
Reserves
54.54
46.21
40.14
39.02
Net Worth
87.87
59.61
53.54
47.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
305.53
297.26
306.6
293.7
yoy growth (%)
2.78
-3.04
4.39
Raw materials
-245.08
-237.73
-248.82
-237.74
As % of sales
80.21
79.97
81.15
80.94
Employee costs
-16.64
-13.27
-11.5
-9.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.88
5.57
8.1
10.63
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.24
-2.59
-1.98
Tax paid
-1.55
-1.13
-1.97
-2.66
Working capital
5.93
-1.69
-12.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.78
-3.04
4.39
Op profit growth
14.13
3.54
-18.88
EBIT growth
5.95
-14.1
-23.89
Net profit growth
-4.43
-27.63
-23.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Harsh Kumar Anand
Executive Director
Yogesh Sahni
Executive Director
Karan Anand
Executive Director
Jatin Anand
Executive Director
Siddhant Sahni
Executive Director
Neerja Sahni
Independent Director
Praveen Chand Khanna
Independent Director
Jugal Kishore Chugh
Independent Director
Sunil Malhotra
Independent Director
Ankit Tiwari
Independent Director
Vishal Singh
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhruv Kumar Jha
Additional Director
Yogesh Anand
Additional Director
Bhawna Saunkhiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wonder Electricals Ltd
Summary
Wonder Fibromats Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Wonder Fibromats Private Limited on 13th October, 2009. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Wonder Fibromats Limited on 5th July, 2018. Again, the Company changed the name from Wonder Fibromats Limited to Wonder Electricals Limited with effect from 14th December 2022.The Company manufactures and supplies fans to many well-known companies in India, which in turn distribute these products under their own brands. It is engaged in the manufacturing of ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestaland brushless DC (BLDC) fans. All the parts & components of the fans are tested stringently at their in-house quality management lab to ensure their flawless performance. Moreover, various R&D activities are conducted by their professionals to remain abreast of the latest market requirements and competition. Apart from this, the company has also set up a client-satisfaction cell which is supervised by their quality check (QC) department that reviews the complaints regarding their products directly from clients.The Promoter acquired the control over the Company in 2013 and starting its manufacturing operations. The Company came up with an IPO of 22,24,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 20.01 Cr in July, 2019.The Companys fans are manufactured in accordance with the strict industrial standards and the
Read More
The Wonder Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd is ₹2050.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wonder Electricals Ltd is 173.98 and 22.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wonder Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wonder Electricals Ltd is ₹30.3 and ₹174.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wonder Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.03%, 3 Years at 139.64%, 1 Year at 312.73%, 6 Month at 55.86%, 3 Month at 12.69% and 1 Month at 14.76%.
