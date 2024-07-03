iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonder Electricals Ltd Share Price

153.05
(0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.69
  • Day's High157.69
  • 52 Wk High174.7
  • Prev. Close153.04
  • Day's Low150.27
  • 52 Wk Low 30.3
  • Turnover (lac)603.19
  • P/E173.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.24
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,050.99
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Wonder Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

157.69

Prev. Close

153.04

Turnover(Lac.)

603.19

Day's High

157.69

Day's Low

150.27

52 Week's High

174.7

52 Week's Low

30.3

Book Value

5.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,050.99

P/E

173.98

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0.13

Wonder Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Wonder Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wonder Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.67%

Foreign: 3.66%

Indian: 68.12%

Non-Promoter- 9.10%

Institutions: 9.10%

Non-Institutions: 19.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wonder Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.4

13.4

13.4

8.38

Preference Capital

19.93

0

0

0

Reserves

54.54

46.21

40.14

39.02

Net Worth

87.87

59.61

53.54

47.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

305.53

297.26

306.6

293.7

yoy growth (%)

2.78

-3.04

4.39

Raw materials

-245.08

-237.73

-248.82

-237.74

As % of sales

80.21

79.97

81.15

80.94

Employee costs

-16.64

-13.27

-11.5

-9.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.88

5.57

8.1

10.63

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.24

-2.59

-1.98

Tax paid

-1.55

-1.13

-1.97

-2.66

Working capital

5.93

-1.69

-12.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.78

-3.04

4.39

Op profit growth

14.13

3.54

-18.88

EBIT growth

5.95

-14.1

-23.89

Net profit growth

-4.43

-27.63

-23.01

No Record Found

Wonder Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wonder Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Harsh Kumar Anand

Executive Director

Yogesh Sahni

Executive Director

Karan Anand

Executive Director

Jatin Anand

Executive Director

Siddhant Sahni

Executive Director

Neerja Sahni

Independent Director

Praveen Chand Khanna

Independent Director

Jugal Kishore Chugh

Independent Director

Sunil Malhotra

Independent Director

Ankit Tiwari

Independent Director

Vishal Singh

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhruv Kumar Jha

Additional Director

Yogesh Anand

Additional Director

Bhawna Saunkhiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wonder Electricals Ltd

Summary

Wonder Fibromats Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Wonder Fibromats Private Limited on 13th October, 2009. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Wonder Fibromats Limited on 5th July, 2018. Again, the Company changed the name from Wonder Fibromats Limited to Wonder Electricals Limited with effect from 14th December 2022.The Company manufactures and supplies fans to many well-known companies in India, which in turn distribute these products under their own brands. It is engaged in the manufacturing of ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestaland brushless DC (BLDC) fans. All the parts & components of the fans are tested stringently at their in-house quality management lab to ensure their flawless performance. Moreover, various R&D activities are conducted by their professionals to remain abreast of the latest market requirements and competition. Apart from this, the company has also set up a client-satisfaction cell which is supervised by their quality check (QC) department that reviews the complaints regarding their products directly from clients.The Promoter acquired the control over the Company in 2013 and starting its manufacturing operations. The Company came up with an IPO of 22,24,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 20.01 Cr in July, 2019.The Companys fans are manufactured in accordance with the strict industrial standards and the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Wonder Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Wonder Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd is ₹2050.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wonder Electricals Ltd is 173.98 and 22.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wonder Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wonder Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wonder Electricals Ltd is ₹30.3 and ₹174.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wonder Electricals Ltd?

Wonder Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.03%, 3 Years at 139.64%, 1 Year at 312.73%, 6 Month at 55.86%, 3 Month at 12.69% and 1 Month at 14.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wonder Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wonder Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.79 %
Institutions - 9.10 %
Public - 19.11 %

