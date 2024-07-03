Summary

Wonder Fibromats Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Wonder Fibromats Private Limited on 13th October, 2009. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Wonder Fibromats Limited on 5th July, 2018. Again, the Company changed the name from Wonder Fibromats Limited to Wonder Electricals Limited with effect from 14th December 2022.The Company manufactures and supplies fans to many well-known companies in India, which in turn distribute these products under their own brands. It is engaged in the manufacturing of ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestaland brushless DC (BLDC) fans. All the parts & components of the fans are tested stringently at their in-house quality management lab to ensure their flawless performance. Moreover, various R&D activities are conducted by their professionals to remain abreast of the latest market requirements and competition. Apart from this, the company has also set up a client-satisfaction cell which is supervised by their quality check (QC) department that reviews the complaints regarding their products directly from clients.The Promoter acquired the control over the Company in 2013 and starting its manufacturing operations. The Company came up with an IPO of 22,24,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 20.01 Cr in July, 2019.The Companys fans are manufactured in accordance with the strict industrial standards and the

Read More