iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wonder Electricals Ltd Split

180.68
(5.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Wonder Electric. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split22 Aug 202412 Nov 202412 Nov 2024101
This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, and consequent alteration in capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) The Board of Directors has fixed the Record date 12th November, 2024 for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WONDER ELECTRICALS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WONDER ELECTRICALS LTD (543449) RECORD DATE 12.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/11/2024 DR-756/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE02WG01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Wonder Electricals Limited (WEL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 12, 2024. New ISIN INE02WG01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., November 12, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per nse Notice Dated on 07.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241029-13 dated October 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE02WG01024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.11.2024)

Wonder Electric.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wonder Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.