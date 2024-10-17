This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, and consequent alteration in capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) The Board of Directors has fixed the Record date 12th November, 2024 for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WONDER ELECTRICALS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WONDER ELECTRICALS LTD (543449) RECORD DATE 12.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/11/2024 DR-756/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE02WG01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Wonder Electricals Limited (WEL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 12, 2024. New ISIN INE02WG01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., November 12, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per nse Notice Dated on 07.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241029-13 dated October 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE02WG01024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.11.2024)