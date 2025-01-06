Wonder Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.88
5.57
8.1
10.63
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.24
-2.59
-1.98
Tax paid
-1.55
-1.13
-1.97
-2.66
Working capital
5.93
-1.69
-12.99
Other operating items
Operating
6.29
-0.49
-9.44
Capital expenditure
14.92
1.71
20.04
Free cash flow
21.21
1.21
10.59
Equity raised
69.24
46.11
23.64
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
8.76
3.29
-8.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.22
50.62
25.89
