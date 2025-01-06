iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonder Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

153.05
(0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Wonder Electric. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.88

5.57

8.1

10.63

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.24

-2.59

-1.98

Tax paid

-1.55

-1.13

-1.97

-2.66

Working capital

5.93

-1.69

-12.99

Other operating items

Operating

6.29

-0.49

-9.44

Capital expenditure

14.92

1.71

20.04

Free cash flow

21.21

1.21

10.59

Equity raised

69.24

46.11

23.64

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

8.76

3.29

-8.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

99.22

50.62

25.89

