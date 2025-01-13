Wonder Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.4
13.4
13.4
8.38
Preference Capital
19.93
0
0
0
Reserves
54.54
46.21
40.14
39.02
Net Worth
87.87
59.61
53.54
47.4
Minority Interest
Debt
64.58
25.03
21.8
10.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.2
Total Liabilities
152.46
84.64
75.34
57.95
Fixed Assets
54.6
33.51
33.69
34.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.31
0.2
0.26
Networking Capital
93.18
50.52
41.27
23.18
Inventories
63.25
37.08
32.21
31.39
Inventory Days
37.49
Sundry Debtors
220.72
156.42
151.66
120.96
Debtor Days
144.5
Other Current Assets
9.23
5.24
6.95
10.48
Sundry Creditors
-186.45
-141.26
-143.54
-134.34
Creditor Days
160.48
Other Current Liabilities
-13.57
-6.96
-6.01
-5.31
Cash
4.37
0.31
0.19
0.18
Total Assets
152.46
84.65
75.35
57.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.