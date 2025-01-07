Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
305.53
297.26
306.6
293.7
yoy growth (%)
2.78
-3.04
4.39
Raw materials
-245.08
-237.73
-248.82
-237.74
As % of sales
80.21
79.97
81.15
80.94
Employee costs
-16.64
-13.27
-11.5
-9.14
As % of sales
5.44
4.46
3.75
3.11
Other costs
-32.64
-36.47
-36.81
-35.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.68
12.26
12
11.97
Operating profit
11.16
9.78
9.44
11.64
OPM
3.65
3.29
3.08
3.96
Depreciation
-3.96
-3.24
-2.59
-1.98
Interest expense
-1.61
-1.49
-0.12
-0.17
Other income
0.29
0.53
1.37
1.15
Profit before tax
5.88
5.57
8.1
10.63
Taxes
-1.55
-1.13
-1.97
-2.66
Tax rate
-26.4
-20.3
-24.29
-25.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.32
4.44
6.13
7.97
Exceptional items
-0.08
0
0
0
Net profit
4.24
4.44
6.13
7.97
yoy growth (%)
-4.43
-27.63
-23.01
NPM
1.38
1.49
2
2.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.