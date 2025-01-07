iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonder Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

156.05
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

305.53

297.26

306.6

293.7

yoy growth (%)

2.78

-3.04

4.39

Raw materials

-245.08

-237.73

-248.82

-237.74

As % of sales

80.21

79.97

81.15

80.94

Employee costs

-16.64

-13.27

-11.5

-9.14

As % of sales

5.44

4.46

3.75

3.11

Other costs

-32.64

-36.47

-36.81

-35.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.68

12.26

12

11.97

Operating profit

11.16

9.78

9.44

11.64

OPM

3.65

3.29

3.08

3.96

Depreciation

-3.96

-3.24

-2.59

-1.98

Interest expense

-1.61

-1.49

-0.12

-0.17

Other income

0.29

0.53

1.37

1.15

Profit before tax

5.88

5.57

8.1

10.63

Taxes

-1.55

-1.13

-1.97

-2.66

Tax rate

-26.4

-20.3

-24.29

-25.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.32

4.44

6.13

7.97

Exceptional items

-0.08

0

0

0

Net profit

4.24

4.44

6.13

7.97

yoy growth (%)

-4.43

-27.63

-23.01

NPM

1.38

1.49

2

2.71

