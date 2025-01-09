Wonder Electricals Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC REVIEW

As per the latest estimates by the International Monetary Fund, Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO), it remains weak by historical standards.

Financial year 2022-23 witnessed a mixed operating environment as it had a healthy business outlook while at the same time faced challenges around commodity price fluctuations, rupee depreciation and accelerated inflation rates. In the backdrop of global challenges, India continued its strong growth with a rebound in private consumption and increase in government capital expenditure. During the year, India became the worlds fifth largest economy and its GDP is estimated to grow at 6.8% in FY23 (IMF World Economic Outlook). India is expected to maintain leading growth in coming years.

The consumer electricals and durables industry continues to perform well with demand expanding on the back of increasing penetration, urbanisation, electrification and higher share of wallet for homes. Changing customer requirements and filling any vacuum with well thought through advanced products that offer the latest technology and deliver best value to customers. The focus remained on developing and launching new products and offerings.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) segment in India

The electrical consumer durables industry has witnessed improved demand growth over the past year. Due to the increasing adoption of advanced technology and automation, the segment continues to be a lucrative market for innovative products.

Following the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, manufacturing efficiency of consumer durables have improved significantly on account of investment in Research and Development ("R&D"), use of technologically advanced infrastructure, and improvement of production methods. In India, the urban markets (Metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities) dominate the consumer durables sector, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. Although the Indian rural market is underpenetrated, the demand for consumer durables in rural areas also significantly rose in during the year supported by aspirational buying.

The demand for superior quality fans continues to rise in India. Consumer preferences are pivoting towards energy-efficient, durable and innovative products. The transition mandated by Bureau of Energy Efficiency ("BEE") to strict energy certification criteria has become a significant factor driving demand for higher quality fans in India. The focus has shifted on producing more energy- efficient, durable, and innovative fans that adhere to the new BEE norms.

Rural electrification, more stable disposable incomes, work from home policies and governments production-linked incentives to push domestic manufacturing are likely to be the growth drivers of the industry. Besides, a shift in consumer behavior from price consciousness towards technologically advanced products with quality, value proposition, and safety aspects have been leading to a rise in demand for premium consumer durable products.

Demand for premium fans with better aesthetics has been on the rise with consumer preferences shifting towards enhanced and appealing interiors. The energy labelling programmes, increasing adoption of energy efficient fans, development of real estate, hospitality and retail sectors and changing climatic conditions will bolster the market growth.

OPPORTUNITIES

Industry growth and under penetration: Electricals and consumer durables categories are still under penetrated and poised for strong growth on the back of increasing urbanisation and personal disposable income.

Infrastructure expansion: The governments strong focus on infrastructure expansion including highway construction, railway modernisation, airport additions and housing are expected to create significant demand for electrical goods.

Increasing electrification: Government efforts towards enhanced power availability is continually increasing electrification in semi-urban and rural areas, along with stable electricity supply in urban areas. This has translated into better demand for electrical and consumer durable products in new and existing markets.

Exports: A sizeable global market is looking to diversify its supply chain in order to tide over any probable regional challenges or geopolitical issues. With a strong business environment and enhanced ease of doing business, India is emerging as a strong country and as a manufacturing alternative to other Asian countries.

THREATS

Economic Slowdown: Slowdown in the Indian economy due to global developments could adversely impact growth in the short-term.

Commodity inflation: Sharp increase in commodity prices may lead to increase in cost of finished goods and dent the margins and profitability of the industry. Prices of industrial commodities, including copper, steel, and aluminums have been on a rise, which may deter economic growth and development. Increasing input costs and higher commodity prices remain key risks to inflation and may impact consumer sentiments.

Hyper-competition in the marketplace: new players entering the market and aggressive pricing and other trade practices by competitors, pose a threat to Companys market share.

Power disruptions: Any impact on power distribution and electricity delivery can impact the demand for electrical products. Availability of stable and quality power supply continues to be an important factor for the industrys growth prospects.

Pandemic: Deterioration in supply chain and demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic or similar disruptions have emerged as a significant business risk.

Geopolitical events impacting supply: Supply disruptions due to geopolitical events may impact input costs and supply chain.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

As the Group has identified manufacturing/dealing/trading of ceiling fans, exhaust fans, pedestal fans & BLDC fans as its sole primary business segment, the disclosure requirements of Indian Accounting Standard 108 - "Operating Segments", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India are not applicable. In the opinion of the management there does not exist separate reportable geographical segment.

OUTLOOK

The Company is driven by an experienced management team with deep understanding of business complexities and is well positioned to capitalize on the countrys significant growth potential, with rising disposable incomes, young demographics and increasing awareness/ aspirations.

The electrical industry has immense growth potential, especially considering the increased penetration of electricity and home improvement drive. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, a notable shift is being seen in online buying and e-commerce. Advanced connectivity and digitization are fast becoming the cornerstone of the industry.

Despite the short-term disruptions caused by the economic slowdown and steep increase in commodity prices, your Companys cost-saving programmes, product mix improvement, and calibrated pricing enabled it to sustain margins and profitability. The preference of end consumers is also structurally shifting towards branded and good quality products which augur well with your Companys strategy to continue investments in R&D and new product development. Your Company will continue to invest in R&D with a focus on producing innovative, value-added products. Your Company will continue to ramp up its customer base and increase presence in modern trade, rural and customer base.

It is also looking at deploying newer technologies and platforms such as energy-efficient technologies across its product. Having established a material position in the fans division, your Company focusses on enhancing the productivity. It also continues to evaluate organic opportunities, which will accelerate the growth momentum and business strategy.

RISKS & CONCERNS

Your Company has a well-framed and robust internal financial control system in place which governs the risk management and governance. A structured risk management system permits the management to take calibrated risks, which provides a holistic view of the business wherein risks are identified in a structured manner from a top-down to the bottom-up approach. The twin purpose of Enterprise Risk Management is to mitigate the adverse impacts and seize the market opportunities to sustain business growth and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Key risks of your Company include business risk, operational risk and external risk. Your Company regularly oversees and monitors the risks in line with the industry best practices. Your Company

endeavour to attain cost leadership, expand customer base, and produce premium and innovative products to fulfil evolving customer requirements.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has Internal Control Systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size, and complexities which is integrated with Company policies, defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) across processes. The key objective of the internal control systems is to manage business risks, enhance shareholder value and safeguarding of the assets.

Cross functional internal audits are conducted at all locations to ensure that high standards of Internal Controls are maintained. It provides reasonable assurance on the internal control environment and against non-occurrence of material misstatement or loss. Every quarter, Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control system and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations. Key controls across processes were tested during the year to provide assurance regarding compliance with the existing policies and significant operating procedures, and no significant weaknesses/deviations were noted in effectiveness of the controls.

Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company also carried out audit of the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of the Company as on March 31, 2023.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2023 is summarized below:

(Amount: Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue from Operations 40251.92 39836.42 Other Income 2.21 9.39 Total Revenue 40254.13 39845.80 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Expense (EBITA) 1726.58 1759.75 Finance Cost 295.90 247.41 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 541.18 521.88 Profit before Tax 889.50 990.46 Tax Expenses: a) Current year 271.49 277.20 b) Deferred Tax (Asset)/Liabilities (11.05) (14.47) Profit after Tax 629.06 727.73 Prior period expense CSR Expenditure of previous year Incurred - - Profit after Tax 629.06 727.73 Basic EPS (Rs.) 4.69 5.43 Diluted EPS (Rs.) 4.69 5.43

* Previous year figures have been regrouped / re-arranged wherever necessary.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCE/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The industrial relations at all plants and offices remain cordial. The total number of employees of the Company was 675 as at the financial year ended on 31st March 2023.

Training programmes are conducted depending on the needs for updating the knowledge with respect to the developments in the industry.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Key Financial Ratios during Financial Year 2023 vis-a-vis Financial Year 2022 are as below:

Particulars FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 % Change Debtors Turnover 2.61 2.92 10.58% Inventory Turnover (On Cost of Goods Sold) 10.12 10.06 0.59% Current Ratio 1.19 1.13 5.31% Interest Coverage Ratio 4.07 5.13 20.66% Debt Equity Ratio 0.29 0.34 14.70% Operating Profit Margin 2.91% 3.09% 5.82% Net Profit Margin 1.55% 1.83% 15.30% Return on Net Worth 10.55% 13.59% 22.36%

No Key Financial Ratios have got a significant change i.e., a change of 25% or more as compared to Financial Year 2020.

Return on Net Worth: During the year due to fluctuation in Raw Material Rates, there was impact on profit. Hence there is adverse impact on Return on Net Worth.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This document contains statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of your Company, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results, and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the managements discussion and analysis of Wonder Electricals Limiteds Annual Report, 2022-23.