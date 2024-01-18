iifl-logo-icon 1
173.1
(0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:09:57 PM

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Aug 202417 Sep 202418 Sep 2024110Final
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12 AUGUST 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company (15 AGM). The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend to equity shareholders is Wednesday, September 18, 2024.
Dividend4 Mar 202414 Mar 202414 Mar 2024110Interim 1
Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, inter alia had 1. Considered and approved the First interim dividend at the rate of 10% (1.00/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.

