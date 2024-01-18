|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Aug 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12 AUGUST 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company (15 AGM). The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend to equity shareholders is Wednesday, September 18, 2024.
|Dividend
|4 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 1
|Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, inter alia had 1. Considered and approved the First interim dividend at the rate of 10% (1.00/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.
