Wonder Electricals Ltd Summary

Wonder Fibromats Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Wonder Fibromats Private Limited on 13th October, 2009. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Wonder Fibromats Limited on 5th July, 2018. Again, the Company changed the name from Wonder Fibromats Limited to Wonder Electricals Limited with effect from 14th December 2022.The Company manufactures and supplies fans to many well-known companies in India, which in turn distribute these products under their own brands. It is engaged in the manufacturing of ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestaland brushless DC (BLDC) fans. All the parts & components of the fans are tested stringently at their in-house quality management lab to ensure their flawless performance. Moreover, various R&D activities are conducted by their professionals to remain abreast of the latest market requirements and competition. Apart from this, the company has also set up a client-satisfaction cell which is supervised by their quality check (QC) department that reviews the complaints regarding their products directly from clients.The Promoter acquired the control over the Company in 2013 and starting its manufacturing operations. The Company came up with an IPO of 22,24,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 20.01 Cr in July, 2019.The Companys fans are manufactured in accordance with the strict industrial standards and these extra durable ceiling, exhaust, pedestal and BLDC fans are known for their features such as superior strength, fine finish, and make it the one of the established fans manufacturers in India.The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which is strategically located at Khasra, Raipur Industrial Area, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, meeting all the quality requirements of their customers. The Companys manufacturing facility has been accredited with quality management system and environmental management system, certificate for compliance with ISO 9001:2015& ISO 14001:2015 requirements respectively. Further, few of its products are also compliant with quality standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards and their facility is BIS approved for using ISI mark on qualifying products.