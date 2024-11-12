Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Wonder Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and half yearly unaudited financial result of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Board of Directors considered & approved the appointment of Mr. Yogesh Anand as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 17.10.2024.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 18 Aug 2024

Wonder Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of Split of Equity shares of the Company and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, and consequent alteration in capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Wonder Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 o inter-alia transact the following businesses: i. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Auditors of the Company. ii. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Ouctome of Board Meeting Recommended Final Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company (15 AGM). The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend to equity shareholders is Wednesday, September 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 3 May 2024

Wonder Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Ouctome of Board Meeting Intimation of re-appointment of cost Auditor, secretarial Auditor, internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024

Wonder Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of interim dividend of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend if any has been fixed as Thursday 14th March 2024. Further Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relative the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from 22nd February 2024 till 48 hours after the aforesaid outcome are made public. In continuation of our letter dated February 22, 2024 and in terms of Provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, inter alia had 1. Considered and approved the First interim dividend at the rate of 10% (?1.00/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ?10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Consider and approve redemption of the unlisted preference shares of the Company 3,50,000 number of 5% Non-convertible, Non-participating and Non-Cumulative redeemable preference shares having face value ?100 each out of the profit of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024