OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12 AUGUST 2024 15th Annual General Meeting (15th AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 2024 has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday,24th September,2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM_). The deemed venue for the 15th AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)