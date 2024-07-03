iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omfurn India Ltd Share Price

102.65
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103
  • Day's High104.9
  • 52 Wk High109.5
  • Prev. Close105.7
  • Day's Low100.45
  • 52 Wk Low 52.5
  • Turnover (lac)44.34
  • P/E34.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Omfurn India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

103

Prev. Close

105.7

Turnover(Lac.)

44.34

Day's High

104.9

Day's Low

100.45

52 Week's High

109.5

52 Week's Low

52.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.86

P/E

34.1

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0

Omfurn India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Omfurn India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Omfurn India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.95%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.71%

Non-Institutions: 47.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Omfurn India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.77

6.81

6.81

6.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.57

18.9

15

14.31

Net Worth

52.34

25.71

21.81

21.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.44

39.66

34.29

32.96

yoy growth (%)

-48.45

15.67

4.02

21.04

Raw materials

-13.87

-26.95

-22.57

-21.97

As % of sales

67.85

67.94

65.82

66.65

Employee costs

-3.31

-4.59

-3.42

-2.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.98

1.43

0.14

2.5

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.57

-1.87

-0.85

Tax paid

0.05

-0.2

-0.28

-0.6

Working capital

5.54

-2.41

4.68

3.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.45

15.67

4.02

21.04

Op profit growth

-82.32

47.3

-18.59

6.15

EBIT growth

-77.31

106.1

-51.02

1.67

Net profit growth

-176.09

-965.74

-107.46

18.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Omfurn India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omfurn India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mahendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma

Executive Director & CEO

Narendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma

Independent Director

Sudhir Jayantilal Shah

Independent Director

Parag Shrikrishna Edwankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhara Pratik Shah

Independent Director

Prasad N Chirravuri

Independent Director

Geeta Shetty

Whole-time Director

Prashant R Vishwakarma

Whole-time Director

Parmanand M Vishwakarma

Independent Director

Madhav Deshpande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omfurn India Ltd

Summary

Omfurn India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Om Vishwakarma Furniture Private Limited on November 13, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Private Limited on April 21, 2013. Later on, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Limited on June 15, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of furnitures like Executive office furniture, international school furniture, Modular office furniture and Kitchen, Bedroom Furniture, wooden doors & frames, etc. in terms of customized, system based or Turnkey projects throughout India. It also specializes in the design and execution of turnkey interior projects by bringing together under the same roof all the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project.The in-house manufacturing factory in Umbergaon has a total area of 15000 sq. meters. The factory is equipped with latest state-of-the-art CNC woodworking machine from Germany and Italy. It proclaimed the ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification to maintain and ensure optimum quality at all times under the stringent certification rules. Being an ISO and OHSAS certified company it has maintained an in-house design facility to provide comprehensive furniture solution keeping in view of the constantly changing international design. The Company was established with a mission to provide premium qual
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omfurn India Ltd share price today?

The Omfurn India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omfurn India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omfurn India Ltd is ₹120.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omfurn India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omfurn India Ltd is 34.1 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omfurn India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omfurn India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omfurn India Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹109.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omfurn India Ltd?

Omfurn India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.05%, 3 Years at 141.55%, 1 Year at 43.52%, 6 Month at 55.21%, 3 Month at 50.89% and 1 Month at 19.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omfurn India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omfurn India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.96 %
Institutions - 1.71 %
Public - 47.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Omfurn India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.