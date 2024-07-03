SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹103
Prev. Close₹105.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.34
Day's High₹104.9
Day's Low₹100.45
52 Week's High₹109.5
52 Week's Low₹52.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.86
P/E34.1
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
6.81
6.81
6.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.57
18.9
15
14.31
Net Worth
52.34
25.71
21.81
21.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.44
39.66
34.29
32.96
yoy growth (%)
-48.45
15.67
4.02
21.04
Raw materials
-13.87
-26.95
-22.57
-21.97
As % of sales
67.85
67.94
65.82
66.65
Employee costs
-3.31
-4.59
-3.42
-2.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.98
1.43
0.14
2.5
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.57
-1.87
-0.85
Tax paid
0.05
-0.2
-0.28
-0.6
Working capital
5.54
-2.41
4.68
3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.45
15.67
4.02
21.04
Op profit growth
-82.32
47.3
-18.59
6.15
EBIT growth
-77.31
106.1
-51.02
1.67
Net profit growth
-176.09
-965.74
-107.46
18.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mahendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma
Executive Director & CEO
Narendra Chitbahal Vishwakarma
Independent Director
Sudhir Jayantilal Shah
Independent Director
Parag Shrikrishna Edwankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhara Pratik Shah
Independent Director
Prasad N Chirravuri
Independent Director
Geeta Shetty
Whole-time Director
Prashant R Vishwakarma
Whole-time Director
Parmanand M Vishwakarma
Independent Director
Madhav Deshpande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
Omfurn India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Om Vishwakarma Furniture Private Limited on November 13, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Private Limited on April 21, 2013. Later on, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Limited on June 15, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of furnitures like Executive office furniture, international school furniture, Modular office furniture and Kitchen, Bedroom Furniture, wooden doors & frames, etc. in terms of customized, system based or Turnkey projects throughout India. It also specializes in the design and execution of turnkey interior projects by bringing together under the same roof all the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project.The in-house manufacturing factory in Umbergaon has a total area of 15000 sq. meters. The factory is equipped with latest state-of-the-art CNC woodworking machine from Germany and Italy. It proclaimed the ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification to maintain and ensure optimum quality at all times under the stringent certification rules. Being an ISO and OHSAS certified company it has maintained an in-house design facility to provide comprehensive furniture solution keeping in view of the constantly changing international design. The Company was established with a mission to provide premium qual
The Omfurn India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omfurn India Ltd is ₹120.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omfurn India Ltd is 34.1 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omfurn India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omfurn India Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹109.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omfurn India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.05%, 3 Years at 141.55%, 1 Year at 43.52%, 6 Month at 55.21%, 3 Month at 50.89% and 1 Month at 19.64%.
