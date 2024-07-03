Omfurn India Ltd Summary

Omfurn India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Om Vishwakarma Furniture Private Limited on November 13, 1997. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Private Limited on April 21, 2013. Later on, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Omfurn India Limited on June 15, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of furnitures like Executive office furniture, international school furniture, Modular office furniture and Kitchen, Bedroom Furniture, wooden doors & frames, etc. in terms of customized, system based or Turnkey projects throughout India. It also specializes in the design and execution of turnkey interior projects by bringing together under the same roof all the resources necessary to meet the needs of any fit-out project.The in-house manufacturing factory in Umbergaon has a total area of 15000 sq. meters. The factory is equipped with latest state-of-the-art CNC woodworking machine from Germany and Italy. It proclaimed the ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification to maintain and ensure optimum quality at all times under the stringent certification rules. Being an ISO and OHSAS certified company it has maintained an in-house design facility to provide comprehensive furniture solution keeping in view of the constantly changing international design. The Company was established with a mission to provide premium quality commercial furniture to its customers. The Company has set up its manufacturing unit in the year 2005. With manufacturing facility hosting sophisticated machinery and recent technology, it is well equipped to supply quality commercial furniture. From a single coffee table to a fully integrated fit out over a number of floors, the Company has the expertise to exceed customers expectations. Fusing style and function, Omfurn produces innovative and operational commercial furniture solutions for all work and commercial environments. The Company manufactures and supplies modular furniture which broadly includes hotel furniture, office furniture, school furniture, wooden shutter doors & door frames in terms of customized, system based or Turnkey projects throughout India & abroad.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,12,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.16 Crores in October, 2017. The Company commenced operations at its Umbergaon factory w.e.f. 12th May, 2020.