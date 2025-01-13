Omfurn India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
6.81
6.81
6.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.57
18.9
15
14.31
Net Worth
52.34
25.71
21.81
21.12
Minority Interest
Debt
15.35
11.38
15.95
15.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.32
0.72
0.72
Total Liabilities
68.02
37.41
38.48
37.7
Fixed Assets
13.97
10.96
10.13
10.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.17
1.1
0.2
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.07
0
Networking Capital
31.04
22.29
22.24
19.84
Inventories
20.28
18.83
16.1
16.4
Inventory Days
292.72
Sundry Debtors
22.36
19.15
13.13
9.27
Debtor Days
165.46
Other Current Assets
4.68
4.08
2.27
3.12
Sundry Creditors
-9.47
-11.99
-6.05
-2.73
Creditor Days
48.72
Other Current Liabilities
-6.81
-7.78
-3.21
-6.22
Cash
21.84
3.04
5.83
6.44
Total Assets
68.02
37.39
38.47
37.7
