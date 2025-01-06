Omfurn India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.98
1.43
0.14
2.5
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.57
-1.87
-0.85
Tax paid
0.05
-0.2
-0.28
-0.6
Working capital
5.54
-2.41
4.68
3.56
Other operating items
Operating
3.23
-2.75
2.66
4.6
Capital expenditure
-0.36
0.27
7.42
0.24
Free cash flow
2.87
-2.48
10.08
4.84
Equity raised
30.49
28.28
28.8
25.04
Investing
-1.11
0.56
0
0
Financing
21.43
28.45
28.46
20.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.68
54.8
67.34
50.02
