Omfurn India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

102.65
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Omfurn India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.98

1.43

0.14

2.5

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.57

-1.87

-0.85

Tax paid

0.05

-0.2

-0.28

-0.6

Working capital

5.54

-2.41

4.68

3.56

Other operating items

Operating

3.23

-2.75

2.66

4.6

Capital expenditure

-0.36

0.27

7.42

0.24

Free cash flow

2.87

-2.48

10.08

4.84

Equity raised

30.49

28.28

28.8

25.04

Investing

-1.11

0.56

0

0

Financing

21.43

28.45

28.46

20.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.68

54.8

67.34

50.02

