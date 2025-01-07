iifl-logo-icon 1
Omfurn India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.6
(2.87%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.44

39.66

34.29

32.96

yoy growth (%)

-48.45

15.67

4.02

21.04

Raw materials

-13.87

-26.95

-22.57

-21.97

As % of sales

67.85

67.94

65.82

66.65

Employee costs

-3.31

-4.59

-3.42

-2.56

As % of sales

16.19

11.59

9.99

7.77

Other costs

-2.54

-4.08

-5.55

-5.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.46

10.28

16.19

15.35

Operating profit

0.71

4.03

2.74

3.36

OPM

3.48

10.17

7.99

10.21

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.57

-1.87

-0.85

Interest expense

-1.72

-1.82

-1.43

-0.72

Other income

1.39

0.79

0.71

0.71

Profit before tax

-0.98

1.43

0.14

2.5

Taxes

0.05

-0.2

-0.28

-0.6

Tax rate

-5.35

-14.3

-200.55

-24.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.93

1.22

-0.14

1.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.93

1.22

-0.14

1.89

yoy growth (%)

-176.09

-965.74

-107.46

18.06

NPM

-4.56

3.09

-0.41

5.76

