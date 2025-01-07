Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.44
39.66
34.29
32.96
yoy growth (%)
-48.45
15.67
4.02
21.04
Raw materials
-13.87
-26.95
-22.57
-21.97
As % of sales
67.85
67.94
65.82
66.65
Employee costs
-3.31
-4.59
-3.42
-2.56
As % of sales
16.19
11.59
9.99
7.77
Other costs
-2.54
-4.08
-5.55
-5.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.46
10.28
16.19
15.35
Operating profit
0.71
4.03
2.74
3.36
OPM
3.48
10.17
7.99
10.21
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.57
-1.87
-0.85
Interest expense
-1.72
-1.82
-1.43
-0.72
Other income
1.39
0.79
0.71
0.71
Profit before tax
-0.98
1.43
0.14
2.5
Taxes
0.05
-0.2
-0.28
-0.6
Tax rate
-5.35
-14.3
-200.55
-24.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.93
1.22
-0.14
1.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.93
1.22
-0.14
1.89
yoy growth (%)
-176.09
-965.74
-107.46
18.06
NPM
-4.56
3.09
-0.41
5.76
No Record Found
