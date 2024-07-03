iifl-logo-icon 1
Elin Electronics Ltd Share Price

196.5
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open206.9
  • Day's High208.39
  • 52 Wk High282
  • Prev. Close204.85
  • Day's Low195.5
  • 52 Wk Low 129.3
  • Turnover (lac)263.68
  • P/E73.99
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value88.32
  • EPS2.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)975.8
  • Div. Yield0.49
Elin Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

206.9

Prev. Close

204.85

Turnover(Lac.)

263.68

Day's High

208.39

Day's Low

195.5

52 Week's High

282

52 Week's Low

129.3

Book Value

88.32

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

975.8

P/E

73.99

EPS

2.77

Divi. Yield

0.49

Elin Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Elin Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Elin Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.41%

Non-Promoter- 13.45%

Institutions: 13.44%

Non-Institutions: 53.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elin Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.82

24.82

21.28

7.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

405.22

397.13

216.46

197.23

Net Worth

430.04

421.95

237.74

204.32

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,041.72

1,075.43

1,093.75

862.38

785.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,041.72

1,075.43

1,093.75

862.38

785.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.11

2.27

0.91

2.52

0.79

Elin Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elin Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

KAMAL SETHIA

Chairman & Wholetime Director

MANGILALL SETHIA

Whole-time Director

SANJEEV SETHIA

Whole-time Director

SUMIT SETHIA

Independent Director

KAMAL SINGH BAID

Independent Director

Sliilpa Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lata Rani

Independent Director

Shanti Lal Sarnot

Independent Director

Ashis Chandra Guha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elin Electronics Ltd

Summary

Elin Electronics Limited was originally incorporated on March 26, 1982 as a Private Limited Company with the name Elin Electronics Private Limited granted by the RoC, West Bengal at Kolkata. Later on, the legal structure of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company on July 27, 1987 and the name of the Company was changed to Elin Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) with end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. The Company manufacture and assemble a wide array of products and provide end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model, it conceptualize and design products which are then marketed to customers prospective customers under their brands. Besides these, the Company has developed ODM capabilities with respect to lighting products and small appliances.Their key diversified product portfolio in EMS includes (i) LED lighting, fans and switches including lighting products, ceiling, fresh air and TPW fans, and modular switches and sockets; (ii) small appliances such as dry and steam irons, t
Company FAQs

What is the Elin Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Elin Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elin Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elin Electronics Ltd is ₹975.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elin Electronics Ltd is 73.99 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elin Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elin Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elin Electronics Ltd is ₹129.3 and ₹282 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elin Electronics Ltd?

Elin Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.46%, 1 Year at 37.34%, 6 Month at -0.90%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at -10.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elin Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elin Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.41 %
Institutions - 13.44 %
Public - 53.14 %

