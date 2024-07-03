SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹206.9
Prev. Close₹204.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹263.68
Day's High₹208.39
Day's Low₹195.5
52 Week's High₹282
52 Week's Low₹129.3
Book Value₹88.32
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)975.8
P/E73.99
EPS2.77
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.82
24.82
21.28
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
405.22
397.13
216.46
197.23
Net Worth
430.04
421.95
237.74
204.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,041.72
1,075.43
1,093.75
862.38
785.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,041.72
1,075.43
1,093.75
862.38
785.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.11
2.27
0.91
2.52
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
KAMAL SETHIA
Chairman & Wholetime Director
MANGILALL SETHIA
Whole-time Director
SANJEEV SETHIA
Whole-time Director
SUMIT SETHIA
Independent Director
KAMAL SINGH BAID
Independent Director
Sliilpa Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lata Rani
Independent Director
Shanti Lal Sarnot
Independent Director
Ashis Chandra Guha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elin Electronics Ltd
Summary
Elin Electronics Limited was originally incorporated on March 26, 1982 as a Private Limited Company with the name Elin Electronics Private Limited granted by the RoC, West Bengal at Kolkata. Later on, the legal structure of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company on July 27, 1987 and the name of the Company was changed to Elin Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) with end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. The Company manufacture and assemble a wide array of products and provide end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model, it conceptualize and design products which are then marketed to customers prospective customers under their brands. Besides these, the Company has developed ODM capabilities with respect to lighting products and small appliances.Their key diversified product portfolio in EMS includes (i) LED lighting, fans and switches including lighting products, ceiling, fresh air and TPW fans, and modular switches and sockets; (ii) small appliances such as dry and steam irons, t
The Elin Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elin Electronics Ltd is ₹975.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elin Electronics Ltd is 73.99 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elin Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elin Electronics Ltd is ₹129.3 and ₹282 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elin Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.46%, 1 Year at 37.34%, 6 Month at -0.90%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at -10.54%.
