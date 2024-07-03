Summary

Elin Electronics Limited was originally incorporated on March 26, 1982 as a Private Limited Company with the name Elin Electronics Private Limited granted by the RoC, West Bengal at Kolkata. Later on, the legal structure of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company on July 27, 1987 and the name of the Company was changed to Elin Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) with end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. The Company manufacture and assemble a wide array of products and provide end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model, it conceptualize and design products which are then marketed to customers prospective customers under their brands. Besides these, the Company has developed ODM capabilities with respect to lighting products and small appliances.Their key diversified product portfolio in EMS includes (i) LED lighting, fans and switches including lighting products, ceiling, fresh air and TPW fans, and modular switches and sockets; (ii) small appliances such as dry and steam irons, t

