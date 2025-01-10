Elin Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.82
24.82
21.28
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
405.22
397.13
216.46
197.23
Net Worth
430.04
421.95
237.74
204.32
Minority Interest
Debt
1.25
65.18
85.5
101.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.72
10.09
8.83
7.36
Total Liabilities
442.01
497.22
332.07
313.35
Fixed Assets
197.44
199.07
160.76
136.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.72
28.01
2.71
3.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.8
1.64
1.07
1.01
Networking Capital
144.38
168.86
162.66
169.74
Inventories
86.87
102.27
104.34
94.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
140.27
144.35
121.74
151.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.24
47.35
33.21
25.32
Sundry Creditors
-76.77
-102.27
-81.29
-85.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-26.23
-22.84
-15.34
-15.93
Cash
33.66
99.65
4.86
2.64
Total Assets
442
497.23
332.06
313.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.