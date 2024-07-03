iifl-logo-icon 1
Elin Electronics Ltd Quarterly Results

203.6
(3.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

304.56

293.58

277.83

236.71

273.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

304.56

293.58

277.83

236.71

273.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.61

2.36

2.32

1.95

2.11

Total Income

307.17

295.94

280.15

238.66

275.45

Total Expenditure

293.25

280.33

265.43

228.22

263.49

PBIDT

13.92

15.61

14.72

10.44

11.96

Interest

2

1.84

2.15

1.89

1.33

PBDT

11.91

13.77

12.57

8.55

10.63

Depreciation

5.48

5.71

7.47

4.77

4.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.46

2.14

2.4

-0.03

1.9

Deferred Tax

0.2

0

-0.83

1.16

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

4.78

5.92

3.54

2.64

3.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.78

5.92

3.54

2.64

3.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.78

5.92

3.54

2.64

3.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1

1.24

0.74

0.55

0.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

20

0

Equity

23.96

23.96

23.96

23.96

23.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.57

5.31

5.29

4.41

4.37

PBDTM(%)

3.91

4.69

4.52

3.61

3.88

PATM(%)

1.56

2.01

1.27

1.11

1.43

