Elin Electronics Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
304.56
293.58
277.83
236.71
273.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.56
293.58
277.83
236.71
273.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.61
2.36
2.32
1.95
2.11
Total Income
307.17
295.94
280.15
238.66
275.45
Total Expenditure
293.25
280.33
265.43
228.22
263.49
PBIDT
13.92
15.61
14.72
10.44
11.96
Interest
2
1.84
2.15
1.89
1.33
PBDT
11.91
13.77
12.57
8.55
10.63
Depreciation
5.48
5.71
7.47
4.77
4.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.46
2.14
2.4
-0.03
1.9
Deferred Tax
0.2
0
-0.83
1.16
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
4.78
5.92
3.54
2.64
3.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.78
5.92
3.54
2.64
3.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.78
5.92
3.54
2.64
3.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1
1.24
0.74
0.55
0.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
20
0
Equity
23.96
23.96
23.96
23.96
23.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.57
5.31
5.29
4.41
4.37
PBDTM(%)
3.91
4.69
4.52
3.61
3.88
PATM(%)
1.56
2.01
1.27
1.11
1.43
