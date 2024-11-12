iifl-logo-icon 1
Elin Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

177.1
(2.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:29:55 AM

Elin Electronics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202419 May 2024
Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Outcome Attached
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Rescheduling of Board Meeting- Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

