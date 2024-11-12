|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|19 May 2024
|Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Outcome Attached
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Rescheduling of Board Meeting- Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.