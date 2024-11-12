Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 19 May 2024

Elin Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Outcome Attached

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024