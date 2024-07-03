Elin Electronics Ltd Summary

Elin Electronics Limited was originally incorporated on March 26, 1982 as a Private Limited Company with the name Elin Electronics Private Limited granted by the RoC, West Bengal at Kolkata. Later on, the legal structure of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company on July 27, 1987 and the name of the Company was changed to Elin Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) with end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India. The Company manufacture and assemble a wide array of products and provide end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model, it conceptualize and design products which are then marketed to customers prospective customers under their brands. Besides these, the Company has developed ODM capabilities with respect to lighting products and small appliances.Their key diversified product portfolio in EMS includes (i) LED lighting, fans and switches including lighting products, ceiling, fresh air and TPW fans, and modular switches and sockets; (ii) small appliances such as dry and steam irons, toasters, hand blenders, mixer grinders, hair dryer and hair straightener; (iii) fractional horsepower motors, which is used in mixer grinder, hand blender, wet grinder, chimney, air conditioner, heat convector, TPW fans etc.; and (iv) other miscellaneous products such as terminal block for air conditioners, stainless steel blade for mixer grinders, die casting, radio sets. In addition to EMS offerings, the Company also manufacture medical diagnostic cartridges for use in diagnostic devices, and plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, largely for customers in the auto ancillary and consumer durables sectors. It manufacture and sell fractional horsepower motors in own brand name Elin.Apart from these, the Company offer innovative solutions to our customers, which include leading international and national consumer electronics brands. Their comprehensive solution suite includes global sourcing, fabrication of components and parts, captive manufacturing and assembly, quality testing, packaging and logistics support, which enables the customer to partner with leading consumer electronics and appliances brands in India. The Company has 3 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Verna (Goa). The Companys manufacturing facilities are equipped with high quality machinery, assembly lines and full power backup for 100% capacity that enable to meet the quality requirements of customers in a timely manner. In line to provide endto-end product solutions and develop better control on the supply chain and improve margins, the Company has backward integrated major manufacturing processes. It has developed in-house capabilities in SMT lines, die and mold manufacturing, injection molding, sheet metal components, semi-automated motor assembly, testing labs and surface coating. In 1969, the Company established their manufacturing operations for Electronic Industries of India. In 1977, it commenced manufacturing of motors as a backward integration. Later on, Elin Audio Components Private Limited wasmerged to the present company in 1991.In 1996, Company set up plants in Goa for manufacturing appliances for Philips.In 1999, it started manufacturing of small appliances.In 2001, it diversified into various categories of motors and started manufacturing luminaires for Philips.In 2004, a plant set up in Baddi for manufacturing appliances was opened. The Company subsequently progressed into manufacturing of flashlights for Eveready Industries India Limited in 2007. In 2019, the Company started manufacturing fans and commenced production facilities of medical diagnostic cartridges.In December 2022, Company launched an Initial Public Offer by issuing 19,230,746 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 475 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 7,085,020 Equity Shares amounting to Rs. 175 Crore and 12,145,726 Equity Shares amounting to Rs, 300 Crore through Offer for Sale. The Company started manufacturing of heated hair brush & TPW Fans in 2023.