SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹43
Prev. Close₹53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹43
Day's Low₹43
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
15.6
22.31
25.61
Net Worth
3.37
18.96
25.67
28.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
12.59
23.39
26.93
25.81
yoy growth (%)
-46.16
-13.13
4.32
3.28
Raw materials
-8.79
-15.82
-15.44
-14.67
As % of sales
69.8
67.64
57.35
56.84
Employee costs
-2.12
-2.19
-2.12
-1.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-6.7
-3.57
0.15
0.31
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.45
-3.19
-2.49
Tax paid
0
0.27
-0.05
0.22
Working capital
6
-0.5
0.81
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.16
-13.13
4.32
3.28
Op profit growth
-139.35
-63.75
18.03
2.85
EBIT growth
166.55
-192.17
3.33
-41.5
Net profit growth
103.4
-3,549.68
-82.34
11.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.08
12.59
23.31
27.02
25.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.08
12.59
23.31
27.02
25.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.13
0.06
0.04
Other Income
0.02
0.06
0
0.03
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.1
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,473
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.2
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,007
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.1
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sameer Gujar
Independent Director
Pratibha Gujar
Independent Director
Pradeep Tune
Shree Ganesh Shivaji Hsg Socie,
Plot No 31 Senapati Bapat Road,
Maharashtra - 411016
Tel: 91-20-25631919
Website: http://www.opalclocks.com
Email: contact@opalclocks.com
Plot No 17-24,
Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur,
Hyderabad-500081
Tel: 91-040-44655185
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Opal Luxury Time Products Private Limited on February 10, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a public limited company vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation...
Reports by Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd
