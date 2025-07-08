iifl-logo
Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd Share Price Live

43
(-18.87%)
Jul 29, 2020|10:01:06 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43
  • Day's High43
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close53
  • Day's Low43
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

43

Prev. Close

53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

43

Day's Low

43

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Mar-2021Mar-2020Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.27%

Non-Promoter- 28.31%

Institutions: 28.31%

Non-Institutions: 46.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.01

15.6

22.31

25.61

Net Worth

3.37

18.96

25.67

28.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

12.59

23.39

26.93

25.81

yoy growth (%)

-46.16

-13.13

4.32

3.28

Raw materials

-8.79

-15.82

-15.44

-14.67

As % of sales

69.8

67.64

57.35

56.84

Employee costs

-2.12

-2.19

-2.12

-1.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-6.7

-3.57

0.15

0.31

Depreciation

-3.67

-3.45

-3.19

-2.49

Tax paid

0

0.27

-0.05

0.22

Working capital

6

-0.5

0.81

0.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.16

-13.13

4.32

3.28

Op profit growth

-139.35

-63.75

18.03

2.85

EBIT growth

166.55

-192.17

3.33

-41.5

Net profit growth

103.4

-3,549.68

-82.34

11.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.08

12.59

23.31

27.02

25.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.08

12.59

23.31

27.02

25.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.13

0.06

0.04

Other Income

0.02

0.06

0

0.03

0.03

View Annually Results

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.1

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,473

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.2

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,007

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.1

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sameer Gujar

Independent Director

Pratibha Gujar

Independent Director

Pradeep Tune

Registered Office

Shree Ganesh Shivaji Hsg Socie,

Plot No 31 Senapati Bapat Road,

Maharashtra - 411016

Tel: 91-20-25631919

Website: http://www.opalclocks.com

Email: contact@opalclocks.com

Registrar Office

Plot No 17-24,

Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur,

Hyderabad-500081

Tel: 91-040-44655185

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Opal Luxury Time Products Private Limited on February 10, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a public limited company vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation...
Read More

Reports by Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd share price today?

The Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd is ₹14.45 Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd is 0 and 4.29 as of 29 Jul ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jul ‘20

What is the CAGR of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd?

Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.14%, 3 Years at -25.02%, 1 Year at -51.27%, 6 Month at -46.25%, 3 Month at -33.85% and 1 Month at -18.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

