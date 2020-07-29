Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-6.7
-3.57
0.15
0.31
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.45
-3.19
-2.49
Tax paid
0
0.27
-0.05
0.22
Working capital
6
-0.5
0.81
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
-4.39
-7.26
-2.27
-1.12
Capital expenditure
0.13
1.61
3.1
7.92
Free cash flow
-4.25
-5.65
0.82
6.79
Equity raised
44.62
51.21
51.02
49.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.32
0.58
0.55
1.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.69
46.15
52.4
58.1
