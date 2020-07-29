Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
12.59
23.39
26.93
25.81
yoy growth (%)
-46.16
-13.13
4.32
3.28
Raw materials
-8.79
-15.82
-15.44
-14.67
As % of sales
69.8
67.64
57.35
56.84
Employee costs
-2.12
-2.19
-2.12
-1.99
As % of sales
16.84
9.36
7.89
7.7
Other costs
-2.38
-3.59
-4.43
-4.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.93
15.35
16.46
19.27
Operating profit
-0.7
1.78
4.92
4.17
OPM
-5.58
7.63
18.29
16.17
Depreciation
-3.67
-3.45
-3.19
-2.49
Interest expense
-2.38
-1.95
-1.6
-1.38
Other income
0.06
0.04
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
-6.7
-3.57
0.15
0.31
Taxes
0
0.27
-0.05
0.22
Tax rate
0.09
-7.72
-36.25
69.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.71
-3.29
0.09
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.71
-3.29
0.09
0.54
yoy growth (%)
103.4
-3,549.68
-82.34
11.98
NPM
-53.28
-14.1
0.35
2.09
