Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.16
-13.63
4.14
4.69
Op profit growth
-107.47
-64.98
16.85
2.54
EBIT growth
114.31
-210.9
-0.74
-43.51
Net profit growth
78.93
3,775.39
-120.75
11.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.98
7.09
17.51
15.6
EBIT margin
-29.72
-7.46
5.81
6.1
Net profit margin
-48.7
-14.65
-0.32
1.63
RoCE
-10.66
-4.91
4.15
4.17
RoNW
-6.92
-3.18
-0.07
0.37
RoA
-4.36
-2.41
-0.05
0.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
1.27
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-29.21
-20.49
-9.77
-6.16
Book value per share
56.83
74.96
85.02
85.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
90.15
P/CEPS
-3.66
-4.87
-9.8
-18.56
P/B
1.88
1.33
1.12
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
-840.88
24.25
8.36
11.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.09
-7.45
159.76
108.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
412.7
201.81
126.59
125.6
Inventory days
335.6
152.58
109.34
105.04
Creditor days
-193
-122.59
-36.01
-28.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.56
0.89
-0.97
-1.14
Net debt / equity
0.91
0.31
0.26
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-141.25
4.74
1.61
2.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.89
-67.63
-57.36
-56.87
Employee costs
-16.84
-9.36
-7.84
-7.65
Other costs
-14.25
-15.9
-17.27
-19.86
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.