The Company was incorporated as Opal Luxury Time Products Private Limited on February 10, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a public limited company vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation Consequent upon Change of Name on Conversion to Public Limited Company November 01, 2012 and the name of the Company was changed to Opal Luxury Time Products Limited. The company is a premium home dcor products manufacturing and marketing company. Currently, the company designs and manufactures wall and table clocks and markets them under two brands: the companies flagship premium brand Opal and budget brand Caliber.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.