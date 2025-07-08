Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Opal Luxury Time Products Private Limited on February 10, 2007. Further, the Company was converted into a public limited company vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation Consequent upon Change of Name on Conversion to Public Limited Company November 01, 2012 and the name of the Company was changed to Opal Luxury Time Products Limited. The company is a premium home dcor products manufacturing and marketing company. Currently, the company designs and manufactures wall and table clocks and markets them under two brands: the companies flagship premium brand Opal and budget brand Caliber.