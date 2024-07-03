iifl-logo-icon 1
BPL Ltd Share Price

105.9
(-1.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.7
  • Day's High107.44
  • 52 Wk High147.85
  • Prev. Close107.11
  • Day's Low104.81
  • 52 Wk Low 79.05
  • Turnover (lac)42.05
  • P/E26.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.53
  • EPS3.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)518.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BPL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

106.7

Prev. Close

107.11

Turnover(Lac.)

42.05

Day's High

107.44

Day's Low

104.81

52 Week's High

147.85

52 Week's Low

79.05

Book Value

54.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

518.65

P/E

26.83

EPS

3.99

Divi. Yield

0

BPL Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

BPL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

BPL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BPL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.98

48.98

49.11

48.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

200.56

186.98

116.35

99.86

Net Worth

249.54

235.96

165.46

148.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.75

94.56

124.28

93.91

yoy growth (%)

-53.72

-23.91

32.33

132.7

Raw materials

-29.35

-84.16

-94.7

-70.5

As % of sales

67.08

89

76.19

75.07

Employee costs

-6.53

-9.02

-7.25

-5.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-17.36

22.62

53.38

Depreciation

-1.68

-0.77

-0.49

-0.6

Tax paid

-20.91

21.11

-15.27

-0.31

Working capital

0.7

-20.54

6.03

-136.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.72

-23.91

32.33

132.7

Op profit growth

-114

-260.16

-146.16

1,175.3

EBIT growth

-109.87

-161.55

-57.14

300.63

Net profit growth

-672.36

-48.94

-86.15

-728.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2016Mar-2014

Gross Sales

66.43

52.22

38.25

40.36

107.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.43

52.22

38.25

40.36

107.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

16.7

Other Income

5.51

9.89

10.93

16.46

0

BPL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BPL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajit G Nambiar

Non Executive Director

Anju Chandrasekhar

Independent Director

Chandan Juneja

Independent Director

Nowroz J Cama

Non Executive Director

Sukumar Rangachar

Independent Director

Sabareeshan C K

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DIVYA BHARDWAJ

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BPL Ltd

Summary

BPL Limited, incorporated on 16 April, 1963, is in the business of consumer electronic durable products. The Company promoted by T P G Nambiar jointly with Mr. Ajit G Nambiar is presently having manufacturing plants in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94.Products manufactured by BPL include televisions, test and measuring equipments, medical electronic equipments and office automation products. The technical tie-up with Sanyo, Japan, has helped the company widen its product range making it a formidable player in the Indian electronic industry. BPL is the only company to be awarded with the BZT reputation for export to Germany. BPL was granted recognition as an export house in 1993. It had won the Elcina award (1991-92) for export of electronic equipment like color TVs, oscilloscopes, copiers, PCBs, etc to competitive markets of GCA countries. Nokia Phones has appointed BPL as its local distributor in India. It was awarded the Certificate of Merit for outstanding export performance in consumer electronics from the Export Promotion Council in 1995-96. In 1996-97, the company sucessfully completed an export-oriented project for the manufacture of alkaline batteries at a cost of Rs 120 cr at Dobaspet, Tumkur district, Karnataka, with technical collaboration from Sanyo, Japan.In 1998-99, BPL Automation, one of the subsidiary of the company was amalgamated with the company. The amalgamation benefit the company in terms of
Company FAQs

What is the BPL Ltd share price today?

The BPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹105.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of BPL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BPL Ltd is ₹518.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BPL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BPL Ltd is 26.83 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BPL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BPL Ltd is ₹79.05 and ₹147.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BPL Ltd?

BPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.09%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 21.03%, 6 Month at -19.53%, 3 Month at 0.18% and 1 Month at -11.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BPL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BPL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.13 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.87 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

