Summary

BPL Limited, incorporated on 16 April, 1963, is in the business of consumer electronic durable products. The Company promoted by T P G Nambiar jointly with Mr. Ajit G Nambiar is presently having manufacturing plants in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94.Products manufactured by BPL include televisions, test and measuring equipments, medical electronic equipments and office automation products. The technical tie-up with Sanyo, Japan, has helped the company widen its product range making it a formidable player in the Indian electronic industry. BPL is the only company to be awarded with the BZT reputation for export to Germany. BPL was granted recognition as an export house in 1993. It had won the Elcina award (1991-92) for export of electronic equipment like color TVs, oscilloscopes, copiers, PCBs, etc to competitive markets of GCA countries. Nokia Phones has appointed BPL as its local distributor in India. It was awarded the Certificate of Merit for outstanding export performance in consumer electronics from the Export Promotion Council in 1995-96. In 1996-97, the company sucessfully completed an export-oriented project for the manufacture of alkaline batteries at a cost of Rs 120 cr at Dobaspet, Tumkur district, Karnataka, with technical collaboration from Sanyo, Japan.In 1998-99, BPL Automation, one of the subsidiary of the company was amalgamated with the company. The amalgamation benefit the company in terms of

