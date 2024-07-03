SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹106.7
Prev. Close₹107.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.05
Day's High₹107.44
Day's Low₹104.81
52 Week's High₹147.85
52 Week's Low₹79.05
Book Value₹54.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)518.65
P/E26.83
EPS3.99
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.98
48.98
49.11
48.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
200.56
186.98
116.35
99.86
Net Worth
249.54
235.96
165.46
148.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.75
94.56
124.28
93.91
yoy growth (%)
-53.72
-23.91
32.33
132.7
Raw materials
-29.35
-84.16
-94.7
-70.5
As % of sales
67.08
89
76.19
75.07
Employee costs
-6.53
-9.02
-7.25
-5.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-17.36
22.62
53.38
Depreciation
-1.68
-0.77
-0.49
-0.6
Tax paid
-20.91
21.11
-15.27
-0.31
Working capital
0.7
-20.54
6.03
-136.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.72
-23.91
32.33
132.7
Op profit growth
-114
-260.16
-146.16
1,175.3
EBIT growth
-109.87
-161.55
-57.14
300.63
Net profit growth
-672.36
-48.94
-86.15
-728.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
66.43
52.22
38.25
40.36
107.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.43
52.22
38.25
40.36
107.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
16.7
Other Income
5.51
9.89
10.93
16.46
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajit G Nambiar
Non Executive Director
Anju Chandrasekhar
Independent Director
Chandan Juneja
Independent Director
Nowroz J Cama
Non Executive Director
Sukumar Rangachar
Independent Director
Sabareeshan C K
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DIVYA BHARDWAJ
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BPL Ltd
Summary
BPL Limited, incorporated on 16 April, 1963, is in the business of consumer electronic durable products. The Company promoted by T P G Nambiar jointly with Mr. Ajit G Nambiar is presently having manufacturing plants in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94.Products manufactured by BPL include televisions, test and measuring equipments, medical electronic equipments and office automation products. The technical tie-up with Sanyo, Japan, has helped the company widen its product range making it a formidable player in the Indian electronic industry. BPL is the only company to be awarded with the BZT reputation for export to Germany. BPL was granted recognition as an export house in 1993. It had won the Elcina award (1991-92) for export of electronic equipment like color TVs, oscilloscopes, copiers, PCBs, etc to competitive markets of GCA countries. Nokia Phones has appointed BPL as its local distributor in India. It was awarded the Certificate of Merit for outstanding export performance in consumer electronics from the Export Promotion Council in 1995-96. In 1996-97, the company sucessfully completed an export-oriented project for the manufacture of alkaline batteries at a cost of Rs 120 cr at Dobaspet, Tumkur district, Karnataka, with technical collaboration from Sanyo, Japan.In 1998-99, BPL Automation, one of the subsidiary of the company was amalgamated with the company. The amalgamation benefit the company in terms of
Read More
The BPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹105.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BPL Ltd is ₹518.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BPL Ltd is 26.83 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BPL Ltd is ₹79.05 and ₹147.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.09%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 21.03%, 6 Month at -19.53%, 3 Month at 0.18% and 1 Month at -11.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.