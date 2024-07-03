BPL Ltd Summary

BPL Limited, incorporated on 16 April, 1963, is in the business of consumer electronic durable products. The Company promoted by T P G Nambiar jointly with Mr. Ajit G Nambiar is presently having manufacturing plants in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94.Products manufactured by BPL include televisions, test and measuring equipments, medical electronic equipments and office automation products. The technical tie-up with Sanyo, Japan, has helped the company widen its product range making it a formidable player in the Indian electronic industry. BPL is the only company to be awarded with the BZT reputation for export to Germany. BPL was granted recognition as an export house in 1993. It had won the Elcina award (1991-92) for export of electronic equipment like color TVs, oscilloscopes, copiers, PCBs, etc to competitive markets of GCA countries. Nokia Phones has appointed BPL as its local distributor in India. It was awarded the Certificate of Merit for outstanding export performance in consumer electronics from the Export Promotion Council in 1995-96. In 1996-97, the company sucessfully completed an export-oriented project for the manufacture of alkaline batteries at a cost of Rs 120 cr at Dobaspet, Tumkur district, Karnataka, with technical collaboration from Sanyo, Japan.In 1998-99, BPL Automation, one of the subsidiary of the company was amalgamated with the company. The amalgamation benefit the company in terms of better control over the affairs of plastic moulding and tool room division. BPL is Indias first television company to cross the one million mark (sales in volume). It continues to retain its No 1 position in the colour television market across all segments with a composite retail marketshare of 19%.BPL acquired 2 crore equity shares of BPL PTI Limited which was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of dry cell batteries. This company is now a subsidiary of BPL with effect from Aug.00. During the 4th qtr of 2001-02 the company introduced the first integrated Home Theatre Solution with 4000 MW PMPO output.The Company got ISO 14000 EMS (Energy Management Systems) Certification for conserving energy.During the year 2005-06, BPL Soft Energy Systems Limited ceased to be a subsidiary due to divestment made by Company.The Restructuring Scheme was approved by the Honble High Court of Kerala on 23 August, 2005. Subsequently, Company transferred its Colour Television (CTV) business to SANYO BPL Private Limited, a 50 : 50 joint venture company for CTVs between the Company and SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., Japan. The Company had taken requisite approval of the shareholders for this transfer and the considerationreceived in connection with this transfer also was utilised for settlement of dues to the secured creditors in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble High Court of Kerala. In order to meet the amount required for meeting the commitments under the approved Scheme of Arrangement, Company had proposed to raise funds from a foreign investor. However, to save on the interest cost and servicing obligations on this loan and to help in faster revival of Company, promoters infused Rs. 92 Crores. In 2009, the Company initiated the development of two new products viz. A4 ECG and Public Access Defibrillators. In 2010-11, it launched 10 new products covering ECG, Patient Monitoring, Defibrillator and Women & Child Care areas. The Healthcare Business continued to strengthen its sales of Mercury-Free blood pressure measuring devices. Development of four new products viz. multi Channel ECG, Public Access Defibrillators, 7 Patient Monitor and Biphasic Defibrillator with AED has been initiated.The Company launched 4 new products covering Patient Monitoring and Defibrillator segments viz. Defibrillator with Automated External Defibrillation (AED) facility, Public Access defibrillator, 8.4 display multiparameter Patient Monitor and Infusion Pump in 2012. The Company transferred its medical equipment business to BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited which later became a subsidiary of company. Subsequently, the Company inducted The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm, in BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited to expand the companys medical device business. The Company held 48% of the total share equity capital of BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited as on 31 March, 2014.As on 31 March, 2014, Company had 3 subsidiary Companies viz. Bharat Energy Ventures Limited (BEVL), BPL Medical TechnologiesPrivate Limited (BMTPL) and BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited (BPPL). However, BMTPL ceased to be subsidiary of company witheffect from 1 April, 2014. The Company had two subsidiaries viz. Bharat Energy Ventures Limited and BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited ( an indirectsubsidiary). Consequent to disinvestment in the equity capital of Bharat Energy Ventures Limited, during September, 2014, these companies ceased to be subsidiaries with effect from 1st October, 2014. Consequent to non-participation by the Company in therecently concluded rights issue of BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited (BMTPL), the percentage of equity shareholding of Company in BMTPL dropped to 15.88% and in view of this, BMTPL was no longer an Associate Company.In 2022-23, Bharat Energy Ventures Private Limited (BEVPL) and BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited (BPPL) became subsidiaries of the Company from March 23, 2022.