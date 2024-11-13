iifl-logo-icon 1
BPL Ltd Board Meeting

97.27
(-0.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

BPL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the approving unadopted financials for the Q2 Considered and approved unaudited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To adopt and approve the unaudited financials for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve audited financials for the financials year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Annual Operating Plan for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approving Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

