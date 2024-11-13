Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the approving unadopted financials for the Q2 Considered and approved unaudited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To adopt and approve the unaudited financials for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve audited financials for the financials year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Annual Operating Plan for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024