BPL Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.98
48.98
49.11
48.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
200.56
186.98
116.35
99.86
Net Worth
249.54
235.96
165.46
148.75
Minority Interest
Debt
8.57
1.58
10.43
12.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.51
7.45
0
0
Total Liabilities
261.62
244.99
175.89
161.37
Fixed Assets
28.72
23.89
21.16
22.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
239.68
239.68
174.85
55.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.92
37.1
34.9
28.38
Networking Capital
-47.93
-57.23
-55.66
52.99
Inventories
4.81
4.39
5.82
5.76
Inventory Days
48.04
Sundry Debtors
21.39
13.88
13.05
15.67
Debtor Days
130.71
Other Current Assets
114.41
115.97
115.69
225.33
Sundry Creditors
-5.6
-6.29
-4.47
-10.86
Creditor Days
90.58
Other Current Liabilities
-182.94
-185.18
-185.75
-182.91
Cash
9.22
1.55
0.62
1.51
Total Assets
261.61
244.99
175.87
161.36
