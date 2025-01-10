iifl-logo-icon 1
BPL Ltd Balance Sheet

99.53
(-1.76%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.98

48.98

49.11

48.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

200.56

186.98

116.35

99.86

Net Worth

249.54

235.96

165.46

148.75

Minority Interest

Debt

8.57

1.58

10.43

12.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.51

7.45

0

0

Total Liabilities

261.62

244.99

175.89

161.37

Fixed Assets

28.72

23.89

21.16

22.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

239.68

239.68

174.85

55.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.92

37.1

34.9

28.38

Networking Capital

-47.93

-57.23

-55.66

52.99

Inventories

4.81

4.39

5.82

5.76

Inventory Days

48.04

Sundry Debtors

21.39

13.88

13.05

15.67

Debtor Days

130.71

Other Current Assets

114.41

115.97

115.69

225.33

Sundry Creditors

-5.6

-6.29

-4.47

-10.86

Creditor Days

90.58

Other Current Liabilities

-182.94

-185.18

-185.75

-182.91

Cash

9.22

1.55

0.62

1.51

Total Assets

261.61

244.99

175.87

161.36

