BPL Ltd Key Ratios

100.99
(-0.08%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.51

12.38

24.22

-14.96

Op profit growth

-92.15

320.38

-55.49

52.46

EBIT growth

-259.12

-128.12

-43.2

-49.15

Net profit growth

-90.18

2,385.87

-109.9

-26.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.29

-20.51

-5.48

-15.31

EBIT margin

35.26

-8.3

33.19

72.61

Net profit margin

-34.5

-131.7

-5.95

74.65

RoCE

4.2

-1.83

6.55

12.38

RoNW

-1.41

-11.19

-0.38

4.2

RoA

-1.02

-7.25

-0.29

3.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

11.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.94

-29.73

-1.51

10.15

Book value per share

46.43

54.42

75.18

76.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

1.47

P/CEPS

-8.74

-0.46

-9.23

1.72

P/B

2.19

0.7

0.34

0.42

EV/EBIDTA

8.82

-6.22

2.51

1.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-159.35

754.49

-195.47

17.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

645.4

76.52

59.69

72.64

Inventory days

118.25

49.96

33.33

42.24

Creditor days

-185.14

-66.6

-63.27

-78.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

1.05

-2.79

-11.97

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.12

0.04

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-2.2

1.55

-3.03

-3.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.73

-75.52

-64.8

-71.45

Employee costs

-11.39

-20.29

-15.08

-23.45

Other costs

-18.16

-24.69

-25.59

-20.4

