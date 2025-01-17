Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.51
12.38
24.22
-14.96
Op profit growth
-92.15
320.38
-55.49
52.46
EBIT growth
-259.12
-128.12
-43.2
-49.15
Net profit growth
-90.18
2,385.87
-109.9
-26.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.29
-20.51
-5.48
-15.31
EBIT margin
35.26
-8.3
33.19
72.61
Net profit margin
-34.5
-131.7
-5.95
74.65
RoCE
4.2
-1.83
6.55
12.38
RoNW
-1.41
-11.19
-0.38
4.2
RoA
-1.02
-7.25
-0.29
3.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
11.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.94
-29.73
-1.51
10.15
Book value per share
46.43
54.42
75.18
76.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
1.47
P/CEPS
-8.74
-0.46
-9.23
1.72
P/B
2.19
0.7
0.34
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
8.82
-6.22
2.51
1.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-159.35
754.49
-195.47
17.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
645.4
76.52
59.69
72.64
Inventory days
118.25
49.96
33.33
42.24
Creditor days
-185.14
-66.6
-63.27
-78.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
1.05
-2.79
-11.97
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.12
0.04
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-2.2
1.55
-3.03
-3.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.73
-75.52
-64.8
-71.45
Employee costs
-11.39
-20.29
-15.08
-23.45
Other costs
-18.16
-24.69
-25.59
-20.4
