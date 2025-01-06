BPL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-17.36
22.62
53.38
Depreciation
-1.68
-0.77
-0.49
-0.6
Tax paid
-20.91
21.11
-15.27
-0.31
Working capital
0.7
-20.54
6.03
-136.65
Other operating items
Operating
-22.44
-17.56
12.88
-84.18
Capital expenditure
0.04
17.42
-6.52
-1.55
Free cash flow
-22.39
-0.14
6.36
-85.73
Equity raised
242.21
233.1
217.22
-93.34
Investing
0
0
0
34.82
Financing
19.62
18.22
30.26
30.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
239.43
251.18
253.84
-113.75
