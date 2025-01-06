iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BPL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101.78
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BPL Ltd

BPL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-17.36

22.62

53.38

Depreciation

-1.68

-0.77

-0.49

-0.6

Tax paid

-20.91

21.11

-15.27

-0.31

Working capital

0.7

-20.54

6.03

-136.65

Other operating items

Operating

-22.44

-17.56

12.88

-84.18

Capital expenditure

0.04

17.42

-6.52

-1.55

Free cash flow

-22.39

-0.14

6.36

-85.73

Equity raised

242.21

233.1

217.22

-93.34

Investing

0

0

0

34.82

Financing

19.62

18.22

30.26

30.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

239.43

251.18

253.84

-113.75

BPL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BPL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.