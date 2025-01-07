Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.75
94.56
124.28
93.91
yoy growth (%)
-53.72
-23.91
32.33
132.7
Raw materials
-29.35
-84.16
-94.7
-70.5
As % of sales
67.08
89
76.19
75.07
Employee costs
-6.53
-9.02
-7.25
-5.51
As % of sales
14.92
9.53
5.83
5.86
Other costs
-5.58
-17.72
-12.12
-40
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.76
18.74
9.75
42.59
Operating profit
2.28
-16.34
10.2
-22.1
OPM
5.22
-17.28
8.2
-23.53
Depreciation
-1.68
-0.77
-0.49
-0.6
Interest expense
-2.03
-2.32
-1.81
-3.63
Other income
0.88
2.06
14.72
79.72
Profit before tax
-0.54
-17.36
22.62
53.38
Taxes
-20.91
21.11
-15.27
-0.31
Tax rate
3,828.42
-121.59
-67.53
-0.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.46
3.75
7.34
53.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.46
3.75
7.34
53.07
yoy growth (%)
-672.36
-48.94
-86.15
-728.26
NPM
-49.05
3.96
5.91
56.51
No Record Found
