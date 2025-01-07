iifl-logo-icon 1
BPL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

104
(2.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.75

94.56

124.28

93.91

yoy growth (%)

-53.72

-23.91

32.33

132.7

Raw materials

-29.35

-84.16

-94.7

-70.5

As % of sales

67.08

89

76.19

75.07

Employee costs

-6.53

-9.02

-7.25

-5.51

As % of sales

14.92

9.53

5.83

5.86

Other costs

-5.58

-17.72

-12.12

-40

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.76

18.74

9.75

42.59

Operating profit

2.28

-16.34

10.2

-22.1

OPM

5.22

-17.28

8.2

-23.53

Depreciation

-1.68

-0.77

-0.49

-0.6

Interest expense

-2.03

-2.32

-1.81

-3.63

Other income

0.88

2.06

14.72

79.72

Profit before tax

-0.54

-17.36

22.62

53.38

Taxes

-20.91

21.11

-15.27

-0.31

Tax rate

3,828.42

-121.59

-67.53

-0.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.46

3.75

7.34

53.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.46

3.75

7.34

53.07

yoy growth (%)

-672.36

-48.94

-86.15

-728.26

NPM

-49.05

3.96

5.91

56.51

