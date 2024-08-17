SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-84.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
115.5
115.5
115.5
115.5
Preference Capital
30.79
30.79
30.79
30.79
Reserves
-802.87
-760.58
-727.22
-655.68
Net Worth
-656.58
-614.29
-580.93
-509.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
66.67
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-81.95
Raw materials
0
-3.56
-1.66
-60.48
As % of sales
0
0
0
90.72
Employee costs
-20.32
-11.27
-9.94
-47.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-42.28
-33.36
-71.53
-171.72
Depreciation
-10.38
-10.43
-10.44
-70.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-29.86
-21.53
-44.41
-78.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-81.95
Op profit growth
36.84
-39.49
-67.62
0.01
EBIT growth
37.98
-33.99
-69.42
-24.32
Net profit growth
26.71
-53.35
-84.29
87.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
66.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
66.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.43
Other Income
0.69
0.18
3.17
1.58
36.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SATISH KAURA KUMAR
Director
ALKA KAURA
Director
SURINDER PAL GUGNANI
Director
UDAY SETHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samtel Color Ltd
Summary
Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May 86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura.SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a market shares in excess of 50%. The company is also the only CRT manufacturer in India. They have successfully developed several new products through in-house R&D-such as the Desgin and launch of the 14,20 & 21 conventional colour picture tubes & the 21 True Flat Tube in 2003. The company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 7.5 cr in Apr.88, to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 5 lac colour picture tubes at the total cost of Rs 75.71 cr.SCL is having two subsidiaries namely Paramount Capfin Lease Pvt Ltd and Blue Bell Trade Links Pvt Ltd.In Nov.95, the company started a project for installing line-2 for producing 1.2 mln medium-sized picture tubes at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, at an estimated cost of Rs 155 cr. Its technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, expired in Jan.95. SCL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification in Sep.93. As a part of its backward integration, the company promoted Samcor Glass to manufacture glass shells at Kota, Rajasthan.During 1999-2000, the company merged Samtel Electron Devices with itself effective fr
