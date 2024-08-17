Summary

Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May 86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura.SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a market shares in excess of 50%. The company is also the only CRT manufacturer in India. They have successfully developed several new products through in-house R&D-such as the Desgin and launch of the 14,20 & 21 conventional colour picture tubes & the 21 True Flat Tube in 2003. The company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 7.5 cr in Apr.88, to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 5 lac colour picture tubes at the total cost of Rs 75.71 cr.SCL is having two subsidiaries namely Paramount Capfin Lease Pvt Ltd and Blue Bell Trade Links Pvt Ltd.In Nov.95, the company started a project for installing line-2 for producing 1.2 mln medium-sized picture tubes at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, at an estimated cost of Rs 155 cr. Its technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, expired in Jan.95. SCL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification in Sep.93. As a part of its backward integration, the company promoted Samcor Glass to manufacture glass shells at Kota, Rajasthan.During 1999-2000, the company merged Samtel Electron Devices with itself effective fr

