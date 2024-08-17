iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtel Color Ltd Share Price

0.2
(0.00%)
Jul 18, 2018|11:17:37 AM

Samtel Color Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-84.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Samtel Color Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Samtel Color Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Samtel Color Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.85%

Non-Promoter- 31.95%

Institutions: 31.95%

Non-Institutions: 39.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samtel Color Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

115.5

115.5

115.5

115.5

Preference Capital

30.79

30.79

30.79

30.79

Reserves

-802.87

-760.58

-727.22

-655.68

Net Worth

-656.58

-614.29

-580.93

-509.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

66.67

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-81.95

Raw materials

0

-3.56

-1.66

-60.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.72

Employee costs

-20.32

-11.27

-9.94

-47.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-42.28

-33.36

-71.53

-171.72

Depreciation

-10.38

-10.43

-10.44

-70.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-29.86

-21.53

-44.41

-78.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-81.95

Op profit growth

36.84

-39.49

-67.62

0.01

EBIT growth

37.98

-33.99

-69.42

-24.32

Net profit growth

26.71

-53.35

-84.29

87.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

66.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

66.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.43

Other Income

0.69

0.18

3.17

1.58

36.59

Samtel Color Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samtel Color Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SATISH KAURA KUMAR

Director

ALKA KAURA

Director

SURINDER PAL GUGNANI

Director

UDAY SETHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samtel Color Ltd

Summary

Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May 86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura.SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a market shares in excess of 50%. The company is also the only CRT manufacturer in India. They have successfully developed several new products through in-house R&D-such as the Desgin and launch of the 14,20 & 21 conventional colour picture tubes & the 21 True Flat Tube in 2003. The company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 7.5 cr in Apr.88, to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 5 lac colour picture tubes at the total cost of Rs 75.71 cr.SCL is having two subsidiaries namely Paramount Capfin Lease Pvt Ltd and Blue Bell Trade Links Pvt Ltd.In Nov.95, the company started a project for installing line-2 for producing 1.2 mln medium-sized picture tubes at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, at an estimated cost of Rs 155 cr. Its technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, expired in Jan.95. SCL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification in Sep.93. As a part of its backward integration, the company promoted Samcor Glass to manufacture glass shells at Kota, Rajasthan.During 1999-2000, the company merged Samtel Electron Devices with itself effective fr
