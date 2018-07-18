Samtel Color Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
115.5
115.5
115.5
115.5
Preference Capital
30.79
30.79
30.79
30.79
Reserves
-802.87
-760.58
-727.22
-655.68
Net Worth
-656.58
-614.29
-580.93
-509.39
Minority Interest
Debt
444.44
443.74
443.27
437.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-212.14
-170.55
-137.66
-71.83
Fixed Assets
111.28
121.67
132.13
142.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.38
5.38
5.38
14.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-329.32
-297.95
-275.49
-229.88
Inventories
11.82
11.82
14.48
15.7
Inventory Days
0
0
0
85.94
Sundry Debtors
59.51
59.51
61.22
59.51
Debtor Days
0
0
0
325.78
Other Current Assets
15.97
17.47
16.29
18.88
Sundry Creditors
-157.45
-152.44
-164.24
-113.97
Creditor Days
0
0
0
623.92
Other Current Liabilities
-259.17
-234.31
-203.24
-210
Cash
0.51
0.34
0.34
0.71
Total Assets
-212.15
-170.56
-137.64
-71.84
