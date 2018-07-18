iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtel Color Ltd Balance Sheet

Jul 18, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

115.5

115.5

115.5

115.5

Preference Capital

30.79

30.79

30.79

30.79

Reserves

-802.87

-760.58

-727.22

-655.68

Net Worth

-656.58

-614.29

-580.93

-509.39

Minority Interest

Debt

444.44

443.74

443.27

437.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-212.14

-170.55

-137.66

-71.83

Fixed Assets

111.28

121.67

132.13

142.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.38

5.38

5.38

14.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-329.32

-297.95

-275.49

-229.88

Inventories

11.82

11.82

14.48

15.7

Inventory Days

0

0

0

85.94

Sundry Debtors

59.51

59.51

61.22

59.51

Debtor Days

0

0

0

325.78

Other Current Assets

15.97

17.47

16.29

18.88

Sundry Creditors

-157.45

-152.44

-164.24

-113.97

Creditor Days

0

0

0

623.92

Other Current Liabilities

-259.17

-234.31

-203.24

-210

Cash

0.51

0.34

0.34

0.71

Total Assets

-212.15

-170.56

-137.64

-71.84

