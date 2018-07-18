iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtel Color Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Jul 18, 2018

Samtel Color Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-42.28

-33.36

-71.53

-171.72

Depreciation

-10.38

-10.43

-10.44

-70.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-29.86

-21.53

-44.41

-78.97

Other operating items

Operating

-82.52

-65.33

-126.38

-320.95

Capital expenditure

0

-0.21

-0.02

-656.28

Free cash flow

-82.52

-65.55

-126.4

-977.23

Equity raised

-1,461.16

-1,394.43

-1,251.36

-340.15

Investing

0

0

-9.38

-8.42

Financing

405

347.45

315.07

274.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,138.69

-1,112.53

-1,072.08

-1,051.55

