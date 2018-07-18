Samtel Color Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-42.28
-33.36
-71.53
-171.72
Depreciation
-10.38
-10.43
-10.44
-70.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-29.86
-21.53
-44.41
-78.97
Other operating items
Operating
-82.52
-65.33
-126.38
-320.95
Capital expenditure
0
-0.21
-0.02
-656.28
Free cash flow
-82.52
-65.55
-126.4
-977.23
Equity raised
-1,461.16
-1,394.43
-1,251.36
-340.15
Investing
0
0
-9.38
-8.42
Financing
405
347.45
315.07
274.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,138.69
-1,112.53
-1,072.08
-1,051.55
