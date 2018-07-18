iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtel Color Ltd Key Ratios

0.2
(0.00%)
Jul 18, 2018|11:17:37 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

0

-67.41

EBIT growth

0

-69.27

Net profit growth

0

-84.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-119.21

EBIT margin

0

0

-169.7

Net profit margin

0

0

-689.59

RoCE

21.74

30.19

RoNW

2.99

3.25

RoA

11.3

15.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.77

-9.77

-62.64

Book value per share

-73.28

-69.34

-61.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.07

-0.11

-0.02

P/B

0

-0.01

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-18.49

-18.6

-10.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-2,114.75

-2,150.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.94

0.94

1.93

Net debt / equity

-0.71

-0.75

-0.83

Net debt / op. profit

-17.11

-17.1

-5.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-90.72

Employee costs

0

0

-71.85

Other costs

0

0

-56.64

