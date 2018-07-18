iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samtel Color Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Jul 18, 2018|11:17:37 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtel Color Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

66.67

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-81.95

Raw materials

0

-3.56

-1.66

-60.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.72

Employee costs

-20.32

-11.27

-9.94

-47.9

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.85

Other costs

-0.98

-0.73

-14.12

-37.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

56.63

Operating profit

-21.3

-15.57

-25.73

-79.48

OPM

0

0

0

-119.21

Depreciation

-10.38

-10.43

-10.44

-70.25

Interest expense

-10.76

-10.52

-36.94

-58.58

Other income

0.18

3.17

1.57

36.59

Profit before tax

-42.28

-33.36

-71.53

-171.72

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-42.28

-33.36

-71.53

-171.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-283.87

Net profit

-42.28

-33.36

-71.53

-455.6

yoy growth (%)

26.71

-53.35

-84.29

87.9

NPM

0

0

0

-683.33

Samtel Color Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtel Color Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.