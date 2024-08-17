Samtel Color Ltd Summary

Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May 86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura.SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a market shares in excess of 50%. The company is also the only CRT manufacturer in India. They have successfully developed several new products through in-house R&D-such as the Desgin and launch of the 14,20 & 21 conventional colour picture tubes & the 21 True Flat Tube in 2003. The company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 7.5 cr in Apr.88, to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 5 lac colour picture tubes at the total cost of Rs 75.71 cr.SCL is having two subsidiaries namely Paramount Capfin Lease Pvt Ltd and Blue Bell Trade Links Pvt Ltd.In Nov.95, the company started a project for installing line-2 for producing 1.2 mln medium-sized picture tubes at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, at an estimated cost of Rs 155 cr. Its technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, expired in Jan.95. SCL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification in Sep.93. As a part of its backward integration, the company promoted Samcor Glass to manufacture glass shells at Kota, Rajasthan.During 1999-2000, the company merged Samtel Electron Devices with itself effective from April 1, 1997. It has also made 100% investment in Paramount Capfin Lease Pvt Ltd & & Blue Bell Trade Link Pvt Ltd to make a subsidiary company.During 2001-2002, the company commenced third production unit with a capacity of 2.2 million tubes p.a. to manufacture 15 Colour Display Tubes for computer monitors and 21 Super Flat TV tubes. at a cost of Rs 340 crores. The project is being financed from internal accruals and debt.In 2004-05, The company has invested in two more lines namely line 4 and line 5. Line 4, located at Ghaziabad (UP), is being set-up at a cost of Rs.121 crore, which will have manufacturing capabilities for large CPTs, including 29 super-flat CPTs. It will have a capacity of 1.5 million CPTs per annum. The line is undergoing pilot runs and is expected to start commerical production from October 2005. Line 5, Which will manufacture mid-size CPTs, is being set-up with an investment of Rs.162 crore. With a capacity of 2.5 million CPTs, this line is being established in Kota (Rajasthan). The process of erecting machinery and equipment has begun and the start production will be commenced by 4th Quarter of 2005-06.During 2004-05 the company has increased its installed capacity of colour picture tubes by 1,000,000 Nos, color electron guns 1,000,000 Nos and Deflection Yokes by 600000 Nos. With this expansion,the total installed capacity of colour pictures tubes, color electron guns and Deflection Yokes has increased upto 6,300,000 Nos., 7,000,000 Nos. and 6,000,000 respectively.