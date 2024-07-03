iifl-logo-icon 1
Arham Technologies Ltd Share Price

130
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:33:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130
  • Day's High130
  • 52 Wk High188
  • Prev. Close134.15
  • Day's Low130
  • 52 Wk Low 88.53
  • Turnover (lac)3.9
  • P/E46.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.96
  • Div. Yield0
Arham Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

130

Prev. Close

134.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3.9

Day's High

130

Day's Low

130

52 Week's High

188

52 Week's Low

88.53

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.96

P/E

46.58

EPS

2.88

Divi. Yield

0

Arham Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Arham Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arham Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.29%

Non-Promoter- 27.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arham Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.46

8.46

2.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.43

10.57

5.07

2.05

Net Worth

23.89

19.03

7.13

4.11

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

54.74

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

54.74

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.54

View Annually Results

Arham Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arham Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Roshan Jain

Executive Director & CFO

Ankit Jain

Executive Director & CEO

Anekant Jain

Non Executive Director

Rukmani Jain

Independent Director

Saurabh Agrawal

Independent Director

Manish Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arham Technologies Ltd

Summary

Arham Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Arham Techonologies Private Limited on December 27, 2013 at Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Limited dated January 11, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LED Smart Televisions, with different screen sizes. It manufacture Fans, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders through third party manufacturers under the brand STARSHINE. It has network of dealers and distributors across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It serve under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business models for LED Televisions. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products as per the requirements of customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. With primary focus on quality, the Company has been catering to a number of regional brands in Central India. With serving Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), it has adopted a cost-effective pricing strategy which gives the clients an upper hand over other brands.The business journey was started by Mr. Roshan Jain by forming a Proprietorship Firm in the name of Arham Enterprises in the year 1992 to carry on business in tradin
Company FAQs

What is the Arham Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Arham Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arham Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arham Technologies Ltd is ₹219.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arham Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arham Technologies Ltd is 46.58 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arham Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arham Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arham Technologies Ltd is ₹88.53 and ₹188 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arham Technologies Ltd?

Arham Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 62.09%, 1 Year at 14.97%, 6 Month at -13.48%, 3 Month at -18.38% and 1 Month at -3.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arham Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arham Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.71 %

