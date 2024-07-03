SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹130
Prev. Close₹134.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.9
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹130
52 Week's High₹188
52 Week's Low₹88.53
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.96
P/E46.58
EPS2.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.46
8.46
2.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.43
10.57
5.07
2.05
Net Worth
23.89
19.03
7.13
4.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
54.74
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
54.74
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Roshan Jain
Executive Director & CFO
Ankit Jain
Executive Director & CEO
Anekant Jain
Non Executive Director
Rukmani Jain
Independent Director
Saurabh Agrawal
Independent Director
Manish Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arham Technologies Ltd
Summary
Arham Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Arham Techonologies Private Limited on December 27, 2013 at Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Limited dated January 11, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LED Smart Televisions, with different screen sizes. It manufacture Fans, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders through third party manufacturers under the brand STARSHINE. It has network of dealers and distributors across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It serve under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business models for LED Televisions. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products as per the requirements of customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. With primary focus on quality, the Company has been catering to a number of regional brands in Central India. With serving Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), it has adopted a cost-effective pricing strategy which gives the clients an upper hand over other brands.The business journey was started by Mr. Roshan Jain by forming a Proprietorship Firm in the name of Arham Enterprises in the year 1992 to carry on business in tradin
Read More
The Arham Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arham Technologies Ltd is ₹219.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arham Technologies Ltd is 46.58 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arham Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arham Technologies Ltd is ₹88.53 and ₹188 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arham Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 62.09%, 1 Year at 14.97%, 6 Month at -13.48%, 3 Month at -18.38% and 1 Month at -3.00%.
