Summary

Arham Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Arham Techonologies Private Limited on December 27, 2013 at Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Limited dated January 11, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LED Smart Televisions, with different screen sizes. It manufacture Fans, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders through third party manufacturers under the brand STARSHINE. It has network of dealers and distributors across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It serve under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business models for LED Televisions. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products as per the requirements of customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. With primary focus on quality, the Company has been catering to a number of regional brands in Central India. With serving Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), it has adopted a cost-effective pricing strategy which gives the clients an upper hand over other brands.The business journey was started by Mr. Roshan Jain by forming a Proprietorship Firm in the name of Arham Enterprises in the year 1992 to carry on business in tradin

Read More