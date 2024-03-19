Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Subject to approval by Shareholders of the Company, the Authorized Share Capital of theCompany be increased from Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) divided into1,50,00,000 (One Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs.21,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores Only) divided into 2,10,00,000 (Two Crores TenLakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and consequent Amendment to ClauseV of the Memorandum of Association 2. Subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company, Limits for raising funds by way ofIssuance of equity shares as may be permitted by the law, through Further Public Offer (FPO) upto INR 60 Cr (Indian Rupees Sixty Crores) be approved.3.Calling of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 12th April, 2024 for the above matters. at Board meeting held on March 14, 2024. ARHAM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 12-Apr-2024 Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 06-Apr-2024 to 12-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Bonus. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/03/2024) Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)