Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of CS Abhishek Jain as Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. November 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated Financials results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 for Approval of Financial Results for half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

To consider bonus, Fund Raising and other business matters Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Subject to approval by Shareholders of the Company, the Authorized Share Capital of theCompany be increased from Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) divided into1,50,00,000 (One Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs.21,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores Only) divided into 2,10,00,000 (Two Crores TenLakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and consequent Amendment to ClauseV of the Memorandum of Association 2. Subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company, Limits for raising funds by way ofIssuance of equity shares as may be permitted by the law, through Further Public Offer (FPO) upto INR 60 Cr (Indian Rupees Sixty Crores) be approved.3.Calling of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 12th April, 2024 for the above matters. at Board meeting held on March 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024