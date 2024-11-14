iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arham Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

121
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Arham Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of CS Abhishek Jain as Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. November 30, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated Financials results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 for Approval of Financial Results for half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
To consider bonus, Fund Raising and other business matters Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Subject to approval by Shareholders of the Company, the Authorized Share Capital of theCompany be increased from Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) divided into1,50,00,000 (One Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs.21,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores Only) divided into 2,10,00,000 (Two Crores TenLakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and consequent Amendment to ClauseV of the Memorandum of Association 2. Subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company, Limits for raising funds by way ofIssuance of equity shares as may be permitted by the law, through Further Public Offer (FPO) upto INR 60 Cr (Indian Rupees Sixty Crores) be approved.3.Calling of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 12th April, 2024 for the above matters. at Board meeting held on March 14, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding separate Independent Director s Meeting held on February 22, 2024.

Arham Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arham Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.