Arham Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Industrial Structure and Developments:

Arham Technologies Limited, a National Stock Exchange EMERGE platform Registered Company (formerly known as Arham Technologies Private Limited) is engaged in manufacturing of LED Smart Televisions, with different screen sizes under our brand ‘STARSHINE’. We also manufacture Fans, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders through third party manufacturers under our brand ‘STARSHINE’. We have network of dealers and distributors across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

We are strategically located in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, in new Smart City of Raipur, which is one of the very first smart cities of India. Chhattisgarh borders seven states i.e. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand which gives direct market access to these states. Inland port, also gives an advantage to the location, which brings down cost of import and exports as compared to busy ports like Nhava Sheva etc. Being located in central part of India, we enjoy many geographical advantages.

During the year under review your Company’s Gross Revenue is INR 5523.21 Lakhs. Gross profit before interest expenses, depreciation and tax amounted to INR 903.70 Lakhs. The Net Profit of Company after tax stood at INR 486.48 Lakhs.

Internal Control System and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate and efficient internal control system, which provides protection to all its assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensures correct reporting of transactions. The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audits carried out by the respective Internal Auditors of the Company and Periodical review by the management. The Company has put in place proper controls, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorized, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

Opportunities and Threats:

Major Opportunities for the Company are as follows:

• Rise in new geographical markets of different cities of the India and all over the world.

• Increase in emerging technologies.

• Long experience of the promoters in the industry;

• We follow the Quality standards which are followed by leading companies working in the same segment.

• Track record of successful execution of projects.

• Experience across various Industry Vertical.

• Our organization benefits from cutting-edge infrastructure, including advanced utilities, smart grid systems, and efficient waste management, which can enhance productivity and reduce operational costs.

2. Collaborative Ecosystem:

• Being within an EMC fosters collaboration with other electronics manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers in the cluster, facilitating innovation, knowledge sharing, and joint ventures.

• Potential partnerships with technology firms and research institutions could lead to codevelopment of new products and solutions, giving your organization a competitive edge.

3. Government Support:

• The government often prioritizes clusters like yours for incentives, grants, and policy support. This could mean access to special economic zones (SEZs), faster approvals, and targeted tax breaks.

• Participation in government-driven initiatives like “Make in India” and “Digital India” might bring additional funding and resources.

4. Proximity to Markets:

• The strategic location within a smart city means easier access to both domestic and international markets, especially in central India, reducing transportation costs and delivery times.

• Your position within the cluster enhances your reputation, potentially attracting more business from clients seeking reliable and technologically advanced suppliers.

5 . Talent Pool and Skill Development:

• The presence of a concentrated talent pool within the cluster and partnerships with local educational institutions provide access to a workforce skilled in electronics and related technologies.

• Continuous skill development programs tailored to the cluster’s needs can ensure that your workforce remains competitive.

6. Sustainability and Innovation:

• The smart city framework encourages sustainable practices, which can boost your organization’s green credentials. This is increasingly important to consumers and global partners.

• Innovation-driven by smart city infrastructure, like IoT and AI integration, can open up new product and service offerings.

Threats:

Intense Competition:

• Being in a cluster, you are surrounded by peers, which can intensify competition for resources like talent, investments, and market share.

• The proximity to other advanced manufacturers could lead to price wars, especially in commodity segments, squeezing margins.

Dependency on Cluster Infrastructure:

• While advanced, reliance on the cluster’s shared infrastructure means that any delays or issues with central services (e.g., power, waste management) could impact your operations.

• Overdependence on the cluster’s resources might reduce flexibility in adapting to changing business environments.

Regulatory Compliance:

• Being part of a prominent cluster may subject your organization to stricter scrutiny from regulatory bodies, requiring higher levels of compliance and possibly increasing operational costs.

• Environmental and safety regulations specific to the cluster’s operations could necessitate additional investments.

Supply Chain Risks:

• While the cluster might offer an optimized supply chain, any disruption (like global semiconductor shortages or local logistical issues) could have a ripple effect, impacting all members of the cluster.

• Dependency on external suppliers for critical components might expose your organization to vulnerabilities beyond your control.

Economic and Political Fluctuations:

• Changes in government policies affecting electronics manufacturing or international trade agreements could impact the clusters operational environment.

• Economic downturns or shifts in consumer demand could lead to reduced orders, impacting revenue streams for all companies within the cluster.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability Pressures:

• As environmental regulations tighten, your organization might face increased costs associated with maintaining sustainability standards, particularly in electronics manufacturing, which is under growing scrutiny for e-waste and energy use.

Overall, being part of this EMC offers substantial advantages but also comes with risks that need to be managed strategically.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

The performance of Company for the financial year 2023-24 is summarized below:

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue From Operation 5,468.94 4,844.32 Other Income 54.23 23.14 Total Income 5,523.21 4867.46 Profit Before Interest and Depreciation 903.70 637.66 Less: - Finance Cost 159.95 139.75 Less: - Depreciation 77.41 27.29 Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax 666.34 470.62 Exceptional Item - - Profit Before Tax 666.34 470.62 Less: - Provision for Tax Current Tax 170.89 123.76 Current tax expense relating to prior years - (10.56) Deferred Tax Assets/Liability 8.97 2.32 Net Profit After Tax 486.48 355.10 Proposed Dividend on Equity Shares - - Tax on proposed Dividend - - Transfer to General Reserve 486.48 355.10 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 486.48 355.10 Earnings per equity share Basic 5.75 5.19 Diluted 5.75 5.19

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The company’s financial performance during the financial year 2023-2024 has been considerably good. There has been increase in profit of the company as compared to previous year. Further, the Management is hopeful that Company will register even higher growth rate in future.

Material development in Human & Other Resources / Industrial Relations Front:

The Company considered their employees as the most important assets. The Company always believes in the ideology of team building and Employee’s welfare. The Company continues to empower its people and provide a stimulating professional environment to its officers to excel in their respective functional disciplines.

The industrial relations of the Company continue to remain harmonious and cordial with focus on improving productivity and quality.

Details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefore:

Sr. No Name of the ratio Parameters of calculations FY 2023-24 % FY 2022-23 % Variance % 1. Current Ratio Current Assets/Current Liabilities 1.86 2.66 -30.02 2. Debt-Equity Ratio Total Debt/ Shareholders Equity 0.16 0.23 -32.06 3. Return on Equity Ratio PAT / Average Shareholders Fund 0.58 0.68 -15.44 4. Inventory Turnover Ratio COGS / Average Inventory 2.18 3.65 -40.21 5. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Net Credit Sales/ Average Receivables 5.78 3.95 46.21 6. Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Net Purchases/ Average Trade payable 33.69 17.69 90.46 7. Net Capital Turnover Ratio Net Sales/ Working capital 3.12 3.10 0.77 8. Net Profit Ratio PAT / Net Sales 0.09 0.07 27.08

Reason for Variance over 25%:

1. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio- Increases due to decrease in Average Trade receivable

2. Trade payables turnover ratio - Increases due decrease in Average Trade Payable

3. Net profit ratio - Increase due to increase in Net profit

