11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be necessary. Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Arham Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)