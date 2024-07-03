Arham Technologies Ltd Summary

Arham Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Arham Techonologies Private Limited on December 27, 2013 at Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company changed to Arham Technologies Limited dated January 11, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of LED Smart Televisions, with different screen sizes. It manufacture Fans, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders through third party manufacturers under the brand STARSHINE. It has network of dealers and distributors across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It serve under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business models for LED Televisions. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products as per the requirements of customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands. With primary focus on quality, the Company has been catering to a number of regional brands in Central India. With serving Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), it has adopted a cost-effective pricing strategy which gives the clients an upper hand over other brands.The business journey was started by Mr. Roshan Jain by forming a Proprietorship Firm in the name of Arham Enterprises in the year 1992 to carry on business in trading of Consumer Electronics.In 2008, the Company initially launched Television under STARSHINE brand, which was manufactured through third parties. In year 2012, it had a strategic partnership with CROWN TV, which gave a boost in sales volume, as CROWN is a renowned brand since 1972, which still has a great brand pull in rural India. It partnered with them as a brand licensee for the State of Chhattisgarh, and as of now the Company is an approved manufacturer for CROWN TV across India.Later on in year 2013, the Company was formed by Mr. Roshan Jain and his sons Mr. Ankit Jain & Mr. Anekant Jain to carry all the existing business activities of the Company and started manufacturing of LED Televisions. In 2015, Company diversified the business by adding Ceiling Fans under the same brand.In 2017, the Company acquired land of 1.035 acres in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Raipur, in Chhattisgarh from Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CSIDCL) to set up manufacturing unit of Electronics Products. In year 2019, it started their own manufacturing unit of LED Televisions with production capacity of 36,000 nos. of Television per year. In 2021, the Company launched Air Cooler, Washing Machine and Mixer Grinder under the brand STARSHINE, which added the product range. It increased the production capacity of 60,000 nos. of Television per year.In 2022, the production capacity increased to 84,000 nos. of Television per year. The Company is in the process of setting up its own manufacturing unit at the existing location. The Company came out with a Public Issue during December, 2022 by raising Rs. 9.58 crores through Fresh Issue.