203.6
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:09 AM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open203.6
  • Day's High203.6
  • 52 Wk High229.45
  • Prev. Close193.95
  • Day's Low203.6
  • 52 Wk Low 115
  • Turnover (lac)53.75
  • P/E37.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.67
  • Div. Yield0
Prizor Viztech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

203.6

Prev. Close

193.95

Turnover(Lac.)

53.75

Day's High

203.6

Day's Low

203.6

52 Week's High

229.45

52 Week's Low

115

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.67

P/E

37.23

EPS

5.21

Divi. Yield

0

Prizor Viztech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prizor Viztech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prizor Viztech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.28%

Non-Promoter- 4.19%

Institutions: 4.19%

Non-Institutions: 27.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prizor Viztech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.8

0.8

0.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.86

0.29

0.08

Net Worth

6.66

1.09

0.88

Minority Interest

Prizor Viztech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prizor Viztech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mitali Dasharathbharthi Gauswami

Whole-time Director

Gauswami Dasharathbharthi Gopalbharthi

Independent Director

Brahma Ghosh Raval

Independent Director

Dahyalal Prajapati

Independent Director

Preety Priya Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhatt Hetaxiben Umang.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prizor Viztech Ltd

Summary

Prizor VizTech Limited was originally incorporated on February 10, 2017 under the name Prizor Viztech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status got changed to Public Limited Company and it changed the name to Prizor Viztech Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on October 13, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing security and surveillance solutions by offering comprehensive range of CCTV cameras which serves different verticals like retail, government, educational and infrastructure, among others. The Company in year 2022 expanded its product portfolio by selling different sizes and features of televisions, touch panels and monitors manufactured by third parties under our brand name. It also provide services including video management software which provides surveillance feature to our customers in a single monitor and location.The Company mainly segregate products into two parts consisting of Security and Surveillance Solutions (network cameras & high-definition analog cameras, network video recorders, digital video recorders); and LED televisions, Monitors & Touch Panels. It assemble a diverse range of surveillance and security cameras having different applications and utilities. It purchases components from various suppliers to assemble its surveillance cameras. These components include Printed Circuit Boa
Company FAQs

What is the Prizor Viztech Ltd share price today?

The Prizor Viztech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prizor Viztech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prizor Viztech Ltd is ₹217.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prizor Viztech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prizor Viztech Ltd is 37.23 and 5.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prizor Viztech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prizor Viztech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prizor Viztech Ltd is ₹115 and ₹229.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prizor Viztech Ltd?

Prizor Viztech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 11.75%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at 3.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prizor Viztech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prizor Viztech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.28 %
Institutions - 4.19 %
Public - 27.53 %

