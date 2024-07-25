SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹203.6
Prev. Close₹193.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.75
Day's High₹203.6
Day's Low₹203.6
52 Week's High₹229.45
52 Week's Low₹115
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.67
P/E37.23
EPS5.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.8
0.8
0.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.86
0.29
0.08
Net Worth
6.66
1.09
0.88
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mitali Dasharathbharthi Gauswami
Whole-time Director
Gauswami Dasharathbharthi Gopalbharthi
Independent Director
Brahma Ghosh Raval
Independent Director
Dahyalal Prajapati
Independent Director
Preety Priya Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhatt Hetaxiben Umang.
Reports by Prizor Viztech Ltd
Summary
Prizor VizTech Limited was originally incorporated on February 10, 2017 under the name Prizor Viztech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status got changed to Public Limited Company and it changed the name to Prizor Viztech Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on October 13, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing security and surveillance solutions by offering comprehensive range of CCTV cameras which serves different verticals like retail, government, educational and infrastructure, among others. The Company in year 2022 expanded its product portfolio by selling different sizes and features of televisions, touch panels and monitors manufactured by third parties under our brand name. It also provide services including video management software which provides surveillance feature to our customers in a single monitor and location.The Company mainly segregate products into two parts consisting of Security and Surveillance Solutions (network cameras & high-definition analog cameras, network video recorders, digital video recorders); and LED televisions, Monitors & Touch Panels. It assemble a diverse range of surveillance and security cameras having different applications and utilities. It purchases components from various suppliers to assemble its surveillance cameras. These components include Printed Circuit Boa
Read More
The Prizor Viztech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prizor Viztech Ltd is ₹217.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prizor Viztech Ltd is 37.23 and 5.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prizor Viztech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prizor Viztech Ltd is ₹115 and ₹229.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prizor Viztech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 11.75%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at 3.58%.
