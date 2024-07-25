Prizor Viztech Ltd Summary

Prizor VizTech Limited was originally incorporated on February 10, 2017 under the name Prizor Viztech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status got changed to Public Limited Company and it changed the name to Prizor Viztech Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on October 13, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing security and surveillance solutions by offering comprehensive range of CCTV cameras which serves different verticals like retail, government, educational and infrastructure, among others. The Company in year 2022 expanded its product portfolio by selling different sizes and features of televisions, touch panels and monitors manufactured by third parties under our brand name. It also provide services including video management software which provides surveillance feature to our customers in a single monitor and location.The Company mainly segregate products into two parts consisting of Security and Surveillance Solutions (network cameras & high-definition analog cameras, network video recorders, digital video recorders); and LED televisions, Monitors & Touch Panels. It assemble a diverse range of surveillance and security cameras having different applications and utilities. It purchases components from various suppliers to assemble its surveillance cameras. These components include Printed Circuit Board, lenses, infrared cut-off filters, CCTV camera housing parts, cables and video recorder main boards. It offer customers with both basic CCTV systems (e.g., HD CCTV Cameras) for their homes or cameras with different surveillance features for their commercial properties (e.g., face detection cameras, broadcasting cameras, etc) and provide technical and annual maintenance services for such products.The Company launched televisions, touch panels and monitors under the rand name Prizor in year 2022. In addition, the Company hold ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System Standard which highlights commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring data security. It also received certificates from Bureau of International Certification Limited, UK product quality systems certificate for compliance with RoHS directives (Restriction of Hazardous Substances).The Company is planning Initial Public Offer consisting of 28,91,200 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.