Polar Industries Ltd Share Price

1.95
(2.63%)
Sep 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Polar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.95

Prev. Close

1.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Polar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Polar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Polar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.60%

Non-Promoter- 22.89%

Institutions: 22.89%

Non-Institutions: 41.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.2

21.2

21.2

21.2

Preference Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Reserves

-119.2

-119.2

-119.2

-119.2

Net Worth

-97.75

-97.75

-97.75

-97.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.05

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-87.7

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.19

As % of sales

38.08

44.63

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-5.58

-1.17

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-4.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.7

Op profit growth

446.13

EBIT growth

464.19

Net profit growth

-245.44

No Record Found

Polar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Agarwal

Vice Chairman

Sunil Agarwal

Additional Director

Kishan Lal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polar Industries Ltd

Summary

Established in 1982 and promoted by Anil Agarwal, Polar Industries (PIL), the flagship of the Polar group, is primarily a ceiling-fan producer, but has re-fashioned itself into an electro-mechanical syndicate by diversifying into synergical products like fractional horse power (FHP) motors and water/chemical lifting pumps. PIL which has four divisions - fans (cap. ; 15 lac), FHP motors (cap. : 6 lac), pumps (cap. : 3.6 lac) and electrical stampings (cap. : 2940 tpa) - has also added domestic appliances to its fold. It launched a wide range of domestic appliances under the Sheffield brand name, which received a good response.The takeover of Sumach Electricals by the company stregthened its ceiling fan segment. The introduction of hi-speed presses and de-carbonisation and re-crystallisation plants in the lamination division increased PILs installed capacity. The company has expanded its motor divisions capacity to 6 lac pa.The fans are being exported to countries like the UK, Germany, Holland, France and other European countries, besides west Asian countries and Bangladesh; while motors are being exported to Russia and other European countries.The company has achieved a major milestone by becoming an ISO 9002 in all the product lines. It has expanded its product range through introducing new models like `Windchill,`Winchester,`Edison-M.X.,`Edison Sunflower Yellow, etc. During 2000-01,the company took a timely decision to merge a group company,Polar Fan Industries Ltd(PFIL) with
QUICKLINKS FOR Polar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

