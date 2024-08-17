SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.95
Prev. Close₹1.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.95
Day's Low₹1.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.2
21.2
21.2
21.2
Preference Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Reserves
-119.2
-119.2
-119.2
-119.2
Net Worth
-97.75
-97.75
-97.75
-97.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.05
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-87.7
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.19
As % of sales
38.08
44.63
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-5.58
-1.17
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-4.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.7
Op profit growth
446.13
EBIT growth
464.19
Net profit growth
-245.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Agarwal
Vice Chairman
Sunil Agarwal
Additional Director
Kishan Lal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polar Industries Ltd
Summary
Established in 1982 and promoted by Anil Agarwal, Polar Industries (PIL), the flagship of the Polar group, is primarily a ceiling-fan producer, but has re-fashioned itself into an electro-mechanical syndicate by diversifying into synergical products like fractional horse power (FHP) motors and water/chemical lifting pumps. PIL which has four divisions - fans (cap. ; 15 lac), FHP motors (cap. : 6 lac), pumps (cap. : 3.6 lac) and electrical stampings (cap. : 2940 tpa) - has also added domestic appliances to its fold. It launched a wide range of domestic appliances under the Sheffield brand name, which received a good response.The takeover of Sumach Electricals by the company stregthened its ceiling fan segment. The introduction of hi-speed presses and de-carbonisation and re-crystallisation plants in the lamination division increased PILs installed capacity. The company has expanded its motor divisions capacity to 6 lac pa.The fans are being exported to countries like the UK, Germany, Holland, France and other European countries, besides west Asian countries and Bangladesh; while motors are being exported to Russia and other European countries.The company has achieved a major milestone by becoming an ISO 9002 in all the product lines. It has expanded its product range through introducing new models like `Windchill,`Winchester,`Edison-M.X.,`Edison Sunflower Yellow, etc. During 2000-01,the company took a timely decision to merge a group company,Polar Fan Industries Ltd(PFIL) with
