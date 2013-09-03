Polar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.2
21.2
21.2
21.2
Preference Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Reserves
-119.2
-119.2
-119.2
-119.2
Net Worth
-97.75
-97.75
-97.75
-97.75
Minority Interest
Debt
36.66
36.66
36.66
36.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-61.09
-61.09
-61.09
-61.09
Fixed Assets
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-61.45
-61.45
-61.45
-61.45
Inventories
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.58
10.58
10.58
10.58
Sundry Creditors
-63.74
-63.74
-63.74
-63.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.87
-9.87
-9.87
-9.87
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
-61.08
-61.08
-61.08
-61.08
