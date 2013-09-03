iifl-logo-icon 1
Polar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.95
(2.63%)
Sep 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.2

21.2

21.2

21.2

Preference Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Reserves

-119.2

-119.2

-119.2

-119.2

Net Worth

-97.75

-97.75

-97.75

-97.75

Minority Interest

Debt

36.66

36.66

36.66

36.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-61.09

-61.09

-61.09

-61.09

Fixed Assets

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-61.45

-61.45

-61.45

-61.45

Inventories

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.58

10.58

10.58

10.58

Sundry Creditors

-63.74

-63.74

-63.74

-63.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.87

-9.87

-9.87

-9.87

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

-61.08

-61.08

-61.08

-61.08

