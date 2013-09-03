iifl-logo-icon 1
Polar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(2.63%)
Sep 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.05

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-87.7

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.19

As % of sales

38.08

44.63

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.33

As % of sales

284.24

78.47

Other costs

-4.81

-0.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9,175.11

188.52

Operating profit

-4.93

-0.9

OPM

-9,397.44

-211.63

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.32

Other income

0.28

0.2

Profit before tax

-5.58

-1.17

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.58

-1.17

Exceptional items

0

5.01

Net profit

-5.58

3.84

yoy growth (%)

-245.44

NPM

-10,635.7

899.41

