|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.05
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-87.7
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.19
As % of sales
38.08
44.63
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.33
As % of sales
284.24
78.47
Other costs
-4.81
-0.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9,175.11
188.52
Operating profit
-4.93
-0.9
OPM
-9,397.44
-211.63
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.32
Other income
0.28
0.2
Profit before tax
-5.58
-1.17
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.58
-1.17
Exceptional items
0
5.01
Net profit
-5.58
3.84
yoy growth (%)
-245.44
NPM
-10,635.7
899.41
