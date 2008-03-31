Polar Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Polar Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
POLAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. RESTRUCTURING OF SECURED DEBTS
One Time Settlement (OTS) of all the secured debts of the Company was
sanctioned at Rs. 32 Crores under Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR)
mechanism followed by individual sanction from the lenders.
In the meanwhile, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) has
acquired the debts of all the secured lenders except IIBI and have
restructured the total secured debts of Rs.95,22 Crores as on 31.03.2008.
As per ARCILs sanction, the Company allotted 30,74.300 equity shares at
par for Rs.3.07 Crores to ARCIL and the balance debt of Rs. 59 Crores would
be repaid over a period of 5 years between 2008-2013.
The Company in spite of all efforts could not infuse working capital into
the system on time. The Company unable to bring in required working capital
pruned down its structure to almost half by closing down various divisions
other than the core business of fans, with only one Fan unit remaining.
The Company has received letters under Section 13(2) & 13(4) of the
SARFAESI Act, 2002 from ARCIL. The Company has considered One Time
Settlement of dues with ARCIL and the same is under discussion.
2. Consolidation of Manufacturing Units
The Companys one manufacturing unit at Noida, is presently under the
possession of ARCIL. The said unit was already seized by the UP Sales Tax
Department. This has affected the Company resulting in generating low
operational activities.
3. Opportunities & Threats Opportunities
* The macro economic policies of the government and continuous emphasis on
infrastructure activities have lead to the booming housing sector.
* Urbanization & Rural Prosperity due to agro-revolution has improved the
rural economy. Also, the aspiration level has improved by media and
advertising, there is a vast scope of fans, as essential items in rural and
semi -urban areas.
* One of the major opportunities is Conversion from Unorganized sector.
There is a shift in consumer mindset from low priced non-branded products
to branded (value for money).
* The small appliances market is growing vigorously and offers an equal
opportunity to grow.
* Polar has very strong Brand Recall, its Brand Identity and Brand
Personality is well known and hence creating awareness for sub-brands of
each product segment will not entail much time, effort and cost.
Threats
* A major threat for the branded fan manufacturers has been the lack of
government regulations for curbing unscrupulous manufacturers producing and
selling duplicate fans of renowned brands. This primarily should be the
responsibility of the government to curb the development and growth of
these manufacturers.
* The most challenging and uphill task before the Company is to restructure
its operations and regain lost market share from its close competitors.
4. Internal control systems & their adequacy
The accounting and administrative controls established by the Company are
appropriate to the size and nature of the business of the Company.
The Company has adequate internal checks in day to day transactions and
proper checks and balances in its accounting procedure and practice, to
eliminate frauds.
The Company has system of adequate audit to ensure that accounting and
other allied records have been maintained properly. Budgets are prepared
for each segment separately on monthly and yearly basis. Actual
performances nowhere have been near to budget as the inflow of funds has
never been in line with the budget.
The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. The fixed
assets of the Company are physically verified by the management at regular
intervals.
5. Cautionary Statement
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward
looking statement which may be identified by the use of words in that
direction or connoting the same.
Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.
Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation
include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in
the markets in which the Company operates, changes in government
regulations, policies, tax laws and other statues and other incidental
factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or
revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent
development, information or events.
For and behalf of the Board of Directors
sd/-
Place: Kolkata Anil Kumar Agarwal
Date : 14th August, 2012 Chairman & Managing Director